What Is Wortune? The Intelligent Writing Tool!

Wordtune is an AI-powered writing assistant that assists you in the writing process to make your material more captivating, effective, and understandable. It is available for free download from the Chrome Web Store as a browser extension for Chromium-based browsers. You may install it on a browser that is compatible and use it while writing on several platforms, including Google Docs, Sheets, Gmail, Facebook, and Twitter, among others.

How Does Wordtune Work?

Wordtune, created by AI21 Labs, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based firm co-founded by AI luminaries of Israel’s IDF, uses the power of AI and language models to offer alternative ways to deliver your message while retaining the same meaning. To accomplish this, the service employs some of the most recent developments in the field of natural language processing (NLP), namely the newly developed Transformer neural networks and the vast language models with billions of parameters.

In this context, Google and Microsoft have already implemented neural networks for their “smart compose” and “rewrite suggestions” functions on Gmail and Word, respectively. Similarly, there are numerous GPT-3 tools for copywriting various types of marketing materials, ad campaigns, emails, and blog posts.

With Wordtune, though, AI21 Labs takes a significantly different approach. According to one of its co-founders, Wordtune’s system is a “combination of neural network-based language models and an older form of artificial intelligence (AI) that seeks to represent human knowledge, such as vocabulary and word meaning, in a graph structure.” This essentially indicates that this fusion is a component of the system that facilitates a greater comprehension of the written intent.

What Services Does Wordtune Provide?

Worktune provides a variety of writing features to assist you in enhancing your written content and communicating your message more effectively. Depending on the plan to which you subscribe, you receive different sets of features. To give you an idea of what you can do with the tool, though, the following is a list of its essential features.