Wonderful Bake Bake Off crowns Rahul Mandal New Calendar year winner

The Good British Bake Off has topped Rahul Mandal its New Year champion.

The 2018 winner arrived out on major through the a person-off unique, just after serving a delectable range of bakes on his return to the tent.

The festive episode, filmed earlier earlier this year in line with public health rules during the pandemic, observed previous bakers Helena Garcia, Henry Hen, Nancy Birtwhistle and Rahul return.

Also in the tent were being judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as at any time, even though host Matt Lucas was joined by the returning Noel Fielding

The to start with problem noticed the bakers make their best fruit crumbles. Ilena, real to form, made the quirkiest crumble, with her bake resembling a graveyard.

Rahul amazed with his flavours, inspite of Paul leaving aspect of a cinnamon adhere in his bake.

Rahul also exposed a rather odd eating behavior, indicating he preferred to try to eat butter straight from the pack.

The 2nd second problem saw the bakers tasked with producing steamed bao buns with shredded duck.

Nancy described hers as the ‘worst thing’ she’d ever made, but the flavours nevertheless went down effectively with the judges.

Eventually, the bakers were being tasked with creating a cake that would have been great for their 21st birthday party, obtaining across their personalities and ordeals expanding up. Prue was hunting for a little something ‘original and delicious’.

Prue praised Rahul’s technically extraordinary showstopper, stating it was an ‘amazing’ bake.

In the finish, it was Rahul who was crowned champion.

‘I dedicate this to all the 132 bakers who have been in the bake off so significantly,’ Rahul explained, keeping his prize. ‘Without them, there would be no bake off.’

He additional: ‘I bake to make people content, and I’ll continue to keep carrying out it.’

‘They ended up all absolute stars. But one of them experienced to be our winner,’ Prue claimed.

More: The Wonderful British Bake Off



‘I experience robbed. It’s a scandal how dare they,’ Henry joked.

Congratulations, Rahul!

The Good British Bake Off is offered to enjoy on All 4.

Bought a tale?

If you’ve bought a movie star tale, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.united kingdom enjoyment staff by emailing us [email protected], contacting 020 3615 2145 or by checking out our Post Stuff page – we’d really like to hear from you.

A lot more : Terrific New Calendar year Bake Off’s Rahul Mandal shocks viewers with ‘weird’ butter having habit

Additional : What time is the Fantastic New Yr Bake Off on and who is hosting it?