‘Wonder Lady 3’ is happening and will be quickly-tracked by Warner Bros

Question Woman 3 has been verified and will be speedy-tracked by Warner Bros, the studio has introduced.

The second Marvel Female film, Wonder Woman 1984, was launched on Xmas Working day in the US in each cinemas and on the web on HBO Max.

The film has so far attained $85million (£62.7m) globally, with nearly half of all HBO Max subscribers observing it on the day of launch. Since of WW1984’s success, Warner Bros Chairman Toby Emerrich said the studio has now begun rapidly-tracking the growth of Question Woman 3.

Emerrich also confirmed star Gal Gadot and director and author Patty Jenkins would return for the subsequent motion picture.

“As admirers about the planet carry on to embrace Diana Prince, driving the sturdy opening weekend general performance of Ponder Lady 1984, we are enthusiastic to be capable to continue on her story with our authentic existence Surprise Ladies – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” he said.

In a four-star assessment of Marvel Female 1984, NME explained: “It’s a clever and fashionable sequel which is endlessly entertaining but extra than that, in the dumpster hearth of 2020, Ponder Female 1984 is a two several hours of hope filled escapism – anything all of us could do with correct now.”

The film was introduced in cinemas in the British isles on December 16 and will arrive on VOD on January 13.

Jenkins, in the meantime, not too long ago disclosed she nearly give up the Marvel Lady franchise in excess of pay discrepancy. Right after helming the primary 2017 film, the director uncovered male superhero movie administrators were being obtaining paid out more than her and took the fight to Warner Bros to elevate her rate.