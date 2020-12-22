Wonder Girl 1984 submit-credit scene: Is there conclude-credits scene soon after Speculate Lady 1984? | Films | Enjoyment

But this time close to there was no submit-credits scene confirmed to journalists – this means admirers will get to see the clip 1st.

Critics have praised Wonder Woman 1984, but they had no plan no matter whether there was nearly anything extra to be expecting.

However, Patty has defined the reasoning powering why they left the scene out of the previews and confirmed the scene will be offered for cinema-goers and those people who observe the movie on streaming services HBO Max.

She explained: “Yes. Allow that be something to help you save for the viewers.

“Just for the reason that, God forbid, anyone writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what enjoyable was it?