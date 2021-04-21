Woman shares how she saves money by swapping to reusable period products

The cost of tampons and pads can really add up.

Mum-of-three Becca Mapp, 32, has come up with a way to save money on this bank account drain: swapping to reusable products.

After discovering how much money this could save her, along with the environmental benefits of period products you don’t just chuck away, Becca decided to launch her own website to sell cloth pads that you can wash and reuse.

‘I started making cloth pads around five or six years ago, not long after I had my eldest son Indy,’ Becca told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk.

‘We’d decided early on we wanted to use cloth nappies, and I wondered if there was anything similar for periods as I was jealous!

‘I started designing a shape I thought would work, tested it on willing family and friends, and came up with the shape I still use today.

‘I use organic cotton jersey for the top, which is the same material pants are made out of so they’re really soft and comfortable, then a mix of cotton flannel and a specialist bamboo fleece for the core.

‘I use a moisture repellent fleece for the back, and poppers on the wings so you can adjust them for the right fit.

‘I sew them all myself on my sewing machine, in my studio in my loft. I live on a big hill in Llantrisant, South Wales, and I sew either when the baby sleeps or at night.’

Becca hopes to help other people get on the reusable period products hype, by selling the pads she on her site, SillyPanda.co.uk.

She has also been working with Bridgend College to provide students with free reusable period packs; each a wash bag with six reusable pads, a menstrual cup, a stain remover bar, and a drying strap.

‘I provide talks to the college, in person before lockdown and now via Zoom, where I show the students cloth pads and tell them how to use them and wash them and answer any questions.’

‘I love it when I can see them change their minds over the talk and by the end they all want to try.’

Plus, Becca is now doing workshops to teach people how to make their own basic cloth pads, in case they want to cut costs even more.

But whether you make or buy, Becca will be happy just getting more people using reusable products – and saving cash as a result.

‘I think it’s a brilliant thing to show people that disposable products aren’t the only way, that there is a more comfortable alternative that doesn’t only look and feel nicer, it’s better for the planet too,’ she said. ‘And taking care of them isn’t as scary as it seems!

More: Health



‘A woman spends on average £5,000 on period products over her lifetime and a full cloth pad stash of 25 pads is approximately £250.

‘Cloth pads save money as they can last up to eight to 10 years if they are taken care of correctly, so there’s no need to buy anything for that long.

‘Disposable pads don’t degrade at all – the first one ever made still exists in landfill. But cloth does degrade over time.

‘If someone menstruates for about 40 years, that would cost about £1,000 to £1,250 if they used cloth, saving about £3,750 and keeping 11,000 plastic-filled disposables out of landfill!’

If you want more tips and tricks on saving money, as well as chat about cash and alerts on deals and discounts, join our Facebook Group, Money Pot.

Do you have a story to share?

Get in touch by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

MORE : People are reporting heavier periods as a possible side effect of the Covid vaccine

MORE : Eight simple money-saving hacks that could help you save (or even earn) this week

MORE : Successful marketing coach shares how he lost all his money and went bankrupt – then turned things around