Woman, 4, ‘brutally overwhelmed, submerged in a freezing pond and remaining to die on bank’

A Young lady was brutally overwhelmed and submerged in a freezing pond in Missouri ahead of she was left to die by a neighbor, cops said on Sunday.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Business responded to an early early morning 911 connect with reporting that the four-yr-outdated female was useless, officials stated.

The girl’s father, 28-yr-outdated James Mast, explained to investigators that his daughter “had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then remaining to freeze on the bank” in advance of being taken back again into the property.

A two-year-old boy and the girl’s mother, 28-calendar year-old Mary Mast, experienced also been severely crushed and were being taken to a community medical center wherever they are recovering, cops explained.

Deputies have arrested Ethan Mast, 35, at a neighboring house with 21-year-old Kourtney Aumen.

It is not clear if Ethan Mast is linked to the traumatized family members, in spite of sharing the very same final title.

Aumen and Ethan Mast have been booked on a 24-hour keep and are anticipated to face multiple felony expenses, cops reported.

No bail has nevertheless been established for both Aumen or Ethan Mast, jail data display.

Officials reported the investigation is however active with the chance of even more arrests, more aspects could not be presented.