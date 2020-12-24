Wolves vs Tottenham: Prediction, Tv set channel, dwell stream, workforce news, kick-off time, h2h, odds – preview

Spurs have found their title obstacle in recent weeks, with again-to-again defeats to Leicester and Liverpool following a 1-1 attract with Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho’s adult males ended up, however, boosted by a Carabao Cup quarter-closing earn above Stoke Metropolis in midweek, with yet another Championship aspect, Brentford, waiting in the semi-ultimate.

Wolves have been markedly inconsistent above the earlier thirty day period, obtaining dropped to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley though beating the two Chelsea and Arsenal.

Wolves vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7:15pm kick-off on Sunday, December 27.

The match will be held driving closed doorways at Molineux simply because of the Government’s coronavirus limits.

Television channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Dwell stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be ready to watch the match on the net by way of the site or Sky Go app.

Tottenham are set to be devoid of Giovani Lo Celso throughout the festive period but should really welcome back again Japhet Tanganga.

Jose Mourinho designed 7 adjustments for the meeting with Stoke so really should have a refreshed squad to select from, even though Japhet Tanganga remains a for a longer period time period absentee.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Tottenham

Wolves have lacked chopping edge since the horrific injury experienced by star ahead Raul Jimenez, when Spurs have struggled to live up to the superior criteria they established early in the year.

It is challenging to see this currently being a no cost-flowing affair and a draw may be the most probably outcome.

Leading League head to head (h2h) historical past and benefits

Wolves wins: 4

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 6

Past result: Tottenham 2-3 Wolves (March 1, 2020)

Bettings odds and ideas (matter to transform)

Wolves to get: 14/5

Attract: 12/5

Tottenham to win: 6/5

We may possibly receive commission from some of the backlinks in this post, but we never ever allow this to influence our written content. This earnings assists to fund journalism across The Evening Common.

