Wolves vs Tottenham: Prediction, Television channel, dwell stream, team news, kick-off time, h2h benefits, newest odds

Spurs have viewed their title challenge falter in new months, with again-to-back defeats versus Leicester and Liverpool pursuing a 1-1 attract with Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho’s guys ended up, on the other hand, boosted by a Carabao Cup quarter-last get about Stoke City in midweek, with one more Championship aspect, Brentford, waiting in the semi-closing.

Wolves have been markedly inconsistent about the previous thirty day period, having missing to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley when beating each Chelsea and Arsenal.

Relevant

Day, kick-off time and location

Wolves vs Spurs is scheduled for a 7:15pm kick-off on Sunday, December 27.

The match will be held guiding closed doorways at Molineux for the reason that of the Government’s coronavirus limitations.

How to watch Wolves vs Spurs

Tv set channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Dwell stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be ready to view the match on line by using the web site or Sky Go app.

Wolves vs Spurs group information Breaking NEWS The Toronto Zoo has eight new Arctic wolf pups and people are in love

Tottenham are set to be with no Giovani Lo Celso during the festive period of time but should welcome back again Japhet Tanganga.

Jose Mourinho made seven variations for the conference with Stoke so really should have a refreshed squad to pick out from, while Japhet Tanganga continues to be a lengthier phrase absentee.

Wolves vs Spurs prediction: 1-1 attract

Wolves have lacked reducing edge considering that the horrific personal injury experienced by star forward Raul Jimenez, although Spurs have struggled to reside up to the significant standards they set early in the period.

It is difficult to see this getting a absolutely free-flowing affair and a draw might be the most possible result.

Premier League head to head (h2h) heritage and results

Wolves wins: 4

Attracts: 2

Tottenham wins: 6

Previous consequence: Tottenham 2-3 Wolves (March 1, 2020)

Wolves vs Spurs odds and betting strategies (topic to alter)



Draw: 12/5

Tottenham to win: 5/4

Under 2.5 goals: 5/7

Harry Kane to rating: 7/5 Breaking NEWS Wolves vs Tottenham: Prediction, Tv set channel, dwell stream, workforce news, kick-off time, h2h, odds - preview Wolves to get: 13/5Draw: 12/5Tottenham to win: 5/4Under 2.5 goals: 5/7Harry Kane to rating: 7/5

We may make fee from some of the links in this write-up, but we by no means enable this to impact our content. This earnings will help to fund journalism throughout The Evening Conventional.

This weekend get a £10 cost-free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Similar Recreation Multi on the Premier League.