Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the Club

Emotional news for all Wolverhampton fans as their manager Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club after magnificent FOUR years of service.

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that their manager will leave the club after the end of this current season.

Wolves will play their last game against Manchester United at Molineux Stadium. And that’ll become the last game for Nuno as well.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the Portuguese manager signed for Wolves in 2017. FC Porto sacked him after a trophyless season, and [then] Championship side hired him at Molineux.

Nuno made Wolves play an incredible season, won the Championship with 2 games to spare. He promoted them back to Premier League after Six years, and made Wolves Premier division regular.

Nuno also qualified Wolves for European Football as well. He managed Wolves to UEFA Europa League Quarter Finals last year; where they lost to eventual Champion Sevilla.

Fans will witness the Nuno Espirito Santo farewell

Wolves management has already announced the news. They have also mentioned that bidding a farewell will certainly be emotional.

💬 “Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”#ThankYouNuno pic.twitter.com/YYUbZtYsnC — Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021

Even Nuno Espirito Santo has thanked all their fans and players, for making him feel so comfortable all these years. He will play his last game for Wolves on Sunday. Wolves will look to finish the game on a positive note, and on 12th position on League table.