Wolves -1 Tottenham Stay! Most up-to-date score, objective updates, group information, Television set and Leading League match stream these days

Tottenham are hunting to get their title obstacle back again on keep track of when they acquire on Wolves at Molinuex tonight.

Jose Mourinho’s aspect loved a fantastic start out to the year, but have faltered in recent weeks, getting just 1 position from their past a few league video games.

Mourinho’s men ended up held to a 1-1 attract by Crystal Palace a fortnight in the past and have adopted that up with back again-to-again defeats towards Liverpool and Leicester, however they did at minimum see off Stoke Metropolis to achieve the Carabao Cup semi-remaining in midweek.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be looking for some sense of consistency, having adopted a wonderful get around Chelsea with a disappointing defeat at the hands of Burnley.

Raul Jimenez is predicted to be in attendance at Molineux for the initial time given that his horror head injuries, but the video game will all over again be played driving closed doorways due to coronavirus limits.