Wolfgang Van Halen calls rumours he is replacing his dad Eddie at a brand new band lineup”that a shitty lie”

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen, has taken down rumours he is replacing his dad as the guitarist in a fresh incarnation of Van Halen, calling the speculation”that a shitty lie”.

He chose to societal websites now (October 26) to remark on unfounded promises being produced at a Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook, that have been shared on Twitter by consumer @MetalSludge.

The Facebook article maintained that”there’s a excellent strong chance” that Wolfgang will be ditching his present function as Van Halen’s bassist because of his late dad’s position of lead guitarist.

The brand new creation of this group would likewise watch former vocalist Sammy Hagar replace present singer David Lee Roth, along with former bassist Michael Anthony reprise his previous function. Alex Van Halen was included at the envisioned lineup, so continuing his place as drummer.

The article asserted that the advice came from”that the VH Circle”, together with Eddie Van Halen supposedly telling”his child along with his brotherand I offer you my blessing”.

But, Wolfgang ignored the rumours and criticised those accountable for dispersing them.

“That is merely a shitty lie trying to capitalize on those dreadful times,” that he tweeted response to @MetalSludge sharing this article. “Please end with this”

“Anyone peddling this shit isn’t just hurting the lovers, but hurting my loved ones.”

— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 25, 2020

This had been Wolfgang who openly declared his dad’s passing earlier this season, verifying that the news of his departure on social networking.

“I can not believe I am having to write this, however my dad, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has dropped his long and hard struggle with cancer this afternoon,” he said.

pic.twitter.com/kQqDV7pulR

— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, respectively 2020

The information of Van Halen’s departure was met with the outpouring of tributes by a plethora of musicians. Ozzy Osbourne shared fond memories out of his visit with Van Halen, former Van Halen associates Hagar and Anthony paid their respects at a YouTube video, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi recognized his friendship into Rolling Stone along with Van Halen’s widow, Janie Liszewski, shared with a touching article on Instagram.

“My husband, my passion, my Peep, my soul and heart have been crushed into a thousand bits. I never understood it was likely to yell a lot of tears or feel like unbelievable despair,” she wrote.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I’ve ever needed to do this rather I say as long, I’ll see you soon in a location free of pain or sorrow. Please see on Kody and I. We all love you and miss you very much”

Yesterday (October 25) it had been declared that a memorial to the late guitarist has been proposed at Pasadena, the Californian town in which Van Halen formed nearly 50 years back.