Who Is Veteran American College Football Coach Kim Mulkey Currently Dating? Find Out All You Need To Know

Kim Mulkey is an American college basketball coach. Rumors have been making rounds that the veteran coach is now in a romantic relationship and fans are curious to know if the rumors circulating are true or false. Here is the latest update about the veteran coach.

Who Is Kim Mulkey?

Kim Mulkey is an American college basketball player and present coach of the Louisiana State University Women’s basketball team. The veteran has won three NCAA championships as the coach of Baylor in 2005, 2012, and 2019.

She also became the first person in NCAA women’s basketball history to win the National Championship as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. Kim Mulkey was inaugurated into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and as well as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

She also played for the United States of America National team which earned her a Pan-American gold medal and an Olympic gold medal in 1983 and 1984 respectively. Kim Mulkey also played as a point guard which earned her two national championships as a player.

Kim Mulkey has gone on to have a prosperous coaching career and she is considered one of the most accomplished coaches in women’s college football.

Who Is Kim Mulkey Dating?

Kim Mulkey is currently not dating anyone. Rumors were making rounds that she revitalized her relationship with her ex-husband and got engaged again. But the rumors have not been confirmed and there is no current evidence to suggest that she is engaged.

Kim Mulkey’s Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Randy Robertson

Kim Mulkey was married to Randy Robertson from 1987 to 2006. The couple met while they were both attending Louisiana Tech. Randy Robertson played as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in the mid-70s. Unfortunately after almost married for twenty years, the couple separated and eventually divorced.

Kim Mulkey has two children from her previous marriage Mackenzie and Kramer to Randy Robertson. Despite the numerous challenges she has faced she found a way of balancing her personal life with her career as a basketball coach. Kim has also managed to maintain her success and respect in the basketball world.

Miller’s dedication to the sport has earned her numerous awards and honors including three national championships with Baylor University. Kim Mulkey is known for her fiery personality and unwavering determination which has helped her lead teams to victory.

Who Is Randy Robertson?

Randy Robertson is a well-known starting quarterback for the Bulldogs between 1974 and 1975. Randy Robertson graduated from Louisiana Tech, where he studied marketing, and then proceeded to the University of Alabama where he got a master’s degree in public relations and advertising.

Randy Robertson is also a strong member of the board of the Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the AAF Waco. Randy Robertson had earlier met Kim Mulkey while they both schooled at Louisiana Tech and they got married in 1987.

What Is Kim Mulkey’s Net Worth?

According to allfamousbirthday, Kim Mullkey has an estimated net worth of $5 million and she has built a million-dollar empire throughout her career.