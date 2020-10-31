With theaters closed till November 30, exhibitors word this season since Dark Diwali

Maharashtra has gradually return into normalcy regardless of the outbreak being on the increase. On the other hand, the condition of our theaters still remains unclear. The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown until November 30, without a further relaxations. This usually means the theatres will be closed for still another month along with the exhibitors and theater owners are facing a few significant losses because of this constant shutdown in the previous 8 weeks.

A major daily talked to a few of those exhibitors and theater owners and asked them their own plight in such essential times. Manoj Desai, executive manager of G7 multiplex in Bandra (Mumbai) informed the daily,”Our company shoots up through this age, but it is a shameful Diwali this season. (On newspaper ), I’ve eight theaters status, but in fact, we’re broke.”

Akshaye Rathi, that possesses cinemas at Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, states due to some other month at lockdown that he does not have any choice except to forego his staff. He states what discrimination the theatres are confronting right now is unjust,”Are cinemas the sole location at which the virus spreads? Everything has reopened – make it metros, salons, as well as trains.”