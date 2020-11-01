With no Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson rallies to beat BC 34-28

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns in area of Trevor Lawrence, house using COVID-19, along with No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18 points down from the first half to beat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney stated following the match which Lawrence will overlook the Tigers’ match a week at No. 4 Notre Dame.

Travis Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career rushing leader and his second TD place the Tigers (7-0, 6-0 ) ahead for good. A jarring week to get Clemson finished using its 28th straight victory during league contest, 10th straight on the Eagles and 27th at a row in the home.

Clemson was lost a few important players. Lawrence was outside after testing positive for the virus along with beginning linebackers James Skalski along with Mike Jones Jr. were lost due to accidents.

The Eagles (4-3, 3-3) took good advantage, placing Clemson at a 28-10 gap in the next quarter with an virus-reduced audience flocked to close silence.

Uiagalelei needed a 30-yard TD run on Clemson’s opening third-quarter push to start the recovery, then drove an 8-yard scoring attack to Amari Rodgers which brought the Tigers into 28-26.

Etienne, Clemson’s additional Heisman competition, place the Tigers ahead for good with a 17-yard touchdown run with 11:34 to proceed.

The Eagles got the ball right back with 1:24 to. However, Phil Jurkovec has been called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a refuge, a fitting ending to your second-half shutout from the Clemson defence.

Etienne rushed for 84 meters, forcing him ,644 in his four seasons along with beyond North Carolina State’s Ted Brown (4, respectively 602) since the ACC’s leader. Etienne had seven grabs for 140 yards). Cornell Powell needed a 1 receptions for 105 yards)

NO. two ALABAMA 41, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who’d 203 getting yards, and also Alabama hauled Mississippi State.

The Red Tide (6-0) needed a dominant defensive performance, offering fresh Bulldogs coach Mike Leach the very first shutout of his school career. This was Alabama’s first shutout as a 24-0 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

Smith captured first-quarter touchdowns moves of 35 and 53 yards to assist ship the Bulldogs (1-4) for their fourth consecutive loss.

Smith took on the starring getting function in the lack of Jaylen Waddle, dropped to some probably season-ending shoulder injury. He left 11 grabs and transferred into a tie using Amari Cooper for its many career receiving touchdowns without a. 31 early in the fourth.

Smith additionally shining over Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley to No. 3 to Alabama’s career receiving yards record with two,868. Jones finished 24 of all 31 to get 291 yards before sitting out the majority of the fourth. Najee Harris obtained 119 yards 21 communicates. )

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 38, NO. 18 PENN STATE 25

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Justin Fields handed 318 yards and four touchdowns, 2 to Chris Olave, along with Ohio State beat Penn State.

Jeremy Ruckert captured a pair of touchdowns passes, Master Teague II conducted for a second scored as well as also the Buckeyes (2-0) created 526 metres of offence within their 15th consecutive Big Ten win and also 10Climbing straight onto the road against a ranked opponent.

Ohio State did not take very long to break the game open and hands Penn State (0-2) its first 0-2 start since 2013. Garrett Wilson chose a opening sweep 62 yards to install Teague III’s brief touchdown run two plays later. The Buckeyes only had five plays to their second drive to shoot a 14-0 guide when Fields zipped a 26-yard pass Joey Porter Jr.’s shoulder to Olave at the end zone.

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 31, GEORGIA TECH 13

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 2 touchdowns, Ian Book handed for a second and also Notre Dame proceeded on to the main match of the year with a dominant defensive performance, stifling Georgia Tech.

Novel finished 18 of all 26 moves for 199 metres in a different efficient operation for the Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned for a touchdown to dent on runs of 4 and 2 yards. He ended 76 yards 15 communicates. )

Up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson at South Bend. Along with the Irish will not need to confront, Trevor Lawrence, the superstar quarterback who might need to sit outside the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) has dropped three in a row with a combined score of 152-47.

NO. 5 GEORGIA 14, KENTUCKY 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zamir White ranfor that a carer-high 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and also Georgia beat Kentucky because of the 11th straight triumph in the set.

Their scores started both pliers since the Bulldogs (4-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 5-1 following six weeks beneath trainer Kirby Smart. Georgia’d 215 yards on the floor.

Bennett finished 9 of all 13 moves for 131 yards with 2 interceptions.

White transported 26 occasions, also a career best, such as a fourth-and-1 burst to get a simple 22-yard TD run and double-digit guide early in the next quarter. Bennett’s 2-yard score capped a 86-lawn, 12-drama first driveway that put the tone for Georgia’s management of their line of scrimmage on its own restricted possessions.

Chris Rodriguez hurried 20 occasions for 108 yards for Kentucky (2-4).

TEXAS 41, NO. 6 OKLAHOMA STATE 34, OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Sam Ehlinger drove a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime and Joseph Ossai secured the victory with sacking quarterback Spencer Sanders since Texas knocked off the previously unbeaten Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Large 12) outgained Texas 530 metres to 287, although the Cowboys turned the ball over four days and watched their hopes to attain at the College Football Playoff have a significant blow.

Same goes for your whole Substantial 12.

Following Kansas State’s loss to West Virginia earlier in the afternoon, Oklahoma State entered the match as the only remaining unbeaten team in Large 12 playwith. Nowthe race has been jumbled and Texas (4-2, 3-2) is back from the film to play into the championship match.

Sanders handed for career highs of 400 yards and four touchdowns, but he fumbled twice and threw an interception — turnovers that resulted in 13 Texas points. Tylan Wallace captured 11 moves for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Oklahoma State driven overtime on Alex Hale’s 34-yard field goal with 5 minutes left.

NO. 7 CINCINNATI 49, MEMPHIS 10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two scores, Jerome Ford also scored two and Cincinnati conquer Memphis to stayed undefeated.

Playing at a Nippert Stadium almost vacant because of COVID-19 protocols, the Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic) decisively snapped a five-game losing streak against Memphis (3-2, 2-2).

Ridder, that set a program record for quarterbacks with 179 yards rushing while throwing three touchdown passes per week before at Southern Methodist, completed 21 of 26 to get 271 yards with an interception.

NO. 8 ) TEXAS A&M 43, ARKANSAS 31

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns, Texas A&M built a huge lead and held beat Arkansas for its ninth straight time.

Jalen Wydermyer needed a career-high 92 yards receiving with 2 touchdowns. Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown and also caught a TD pass in the first half to aid A&M win its third straight since losing to No. 2 Alabama.

Mond threw TD passes of 35, 6 plus 15 yards) The senior additional 32 yards rushing to provide him 10,015 yards of total offence within his own profession, departure 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel (9,989), that played only two seasons, to get many in school history.

The Aggies (4-1) directed by 14 in halftime and scored just two touchdowns in the next quarter whilst restricting the Razorbacks (2-3) into a field goal to produce it 42-17 entering the fourth quarter. )

NO. 10, FLORIDA 41, MISSOURI 17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kadarius Toney scored three occasions, Kyle Trask became the first player in school history with four touchdown passes in four successive matches and Florida returned by your three-week layoff to manage Missouri.

The Gators’ best win win of the year came following a COVID-19 epidemic forced the Southeastern Alliance to postpone two of the matches. In addition, it contained a benches-clearing scuffle in halftime that included both trainers.

Many players threw punches throughout the melee, however, only three have been ejected. The convention can hand down more punishments after an overview. It might be expensive for Florida (3-1), that performs with rival and fifth-ranked Georgia following week at nearby Jacksonville. The match is very likely to determine on the winner of the East Division.

The battle began when Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat delivered exactly what seemed like a large, late hit Trask later he published a Hail Mary at the end of their next quarter. The ball dropped, and Trask landed hard on his rear. His linemen came into his own defence. So did trainer Dan Mullen, who began yelling at the officers and the opposing sideline. Participants from both teams migrated near Missouri’s sideline, along with crazy punches could be observed flying and linking.

Missouri is currently 2-3.

NO. 11 BYU 41, WESTERN KENTUCKY 10

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 35 yards and another score to aid BYU rout Western Kentucky.

BYU (7-0) is off to its very best start since 2001 if the Cougars won their initial 12 matches at Gary Crowton’s introduction period. Tyler Allgeier conducted for 95 yards and a touchdown.

BYU scored touchdowns on most of its first-half drives. The Cougars repeatedly gashed Western Kentucky on a big play after another at the half.

Tyrell Pigrome threw for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (2-5).

MICHIGAN STATE 28, NO. 13 MICHIGAN 24

ANN Arbour, Mich. (AP) — Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 meters — 196 into Ricky White — along with three touchdowns to assist Michigan State stun Michigan.

The Spartans (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) seemed to be the top team all day on either side of the chunk at Mel Tucker’s debut as trainer from the competition.

Tucker became only the second coach to beat Michigan in his very first effort with the Spartans, linking Alabama coach Nick Saban, who’d it 1995. The former Colorado coach began his own career as a grad assistant for Saban and the Spartans.

The Wolverines (1-1, 1-1) were more likely to win by over three touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh’s group, however, never headed and did not seem to have a lot of energy facing family members and friends in their largely empty arena that retains 110,000-and fans whenever there is not a sin.

Loading… Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading…

Running rear Hassan Haskins scored to some 2-yard streak with 37 minutes left to assist Michigan pull in three things. Even the onside kick was recovered from Michigan State running Connor Heyward and Lombardi transformed a fourth-and-2 in the Michigan 36 using a slip to secure the victory.

VIRGINIA 44, NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Virginia scored 28 successive points before holding on to beat North Carolina.

Armstrong struck Shane Simpson to get 71 metres, Ra’Shaun Henry to get 18 along with Tony Poljan to get 17, the latter giving the Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 41-20 guide with 5:34 left at the third quarter on their way for their fourth successive victory in the set.

The Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2) made it shut behind an excellent performance from quarterback Sam Howell and recipient Dyami Brown. The group hooked up for 3 of Howell’s four touchdown passes, covering 54, 10 and 13 yards) Howell also struck Khafre Brown using a slant pass he shot 76 yards into the finish zone.

WEST VIRGINIA 37, NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score along with West Virginia beat Kansas State.

Leddie Brown raced for 102 yards and a score that will help the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Large 12) knock on the Wildcats in their perch atop the league standings.

Kansas State freshman Will Howard threw three interceptions and also the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to determine that their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Large 12’s leading defence held Kansas State to 225 total yards, for example 73 at the second halfof the

NO. 17 INDIANA 37, RUTGERS 21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers at a match that almost comprised a mad TD.

Penix’d touchdown tosses of 15, two and one yard. In addition, he scored on a quarterback throw since the Hoosiers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) followed their magnificent win on then-No. 8 Penn State.

The play came less than two weeks to see if Rutgers appeared to dent onto a 55-lawn play which included at least seven laterals. Following an overview, howeverit had been ruled that recipient Shameen Jones’ pitch has been an illegal ahead, spoiling a crazy party for the Scarlet Knights (1-1, 1-1).

Penix completed 17 of 26 to get 238 yards) Whop Philyor had five grabs for 137 yards)

NO. 20 COASTAL CAROLIONA 51, GEORGIA STATE 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Grayson McCall handed 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored two and also Coastal Carolina cruised past Georgia State.

CJ Marable additional two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards to the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Coastal Carolina has its most wins in one year since linking FBS in 2017.

Georgia State (2-3, 1-3) seemed like the group that started the afternoon directing the Sun Belt in scoring 42 points each match. The Panthers’ past two losses had been by a joint 10 points together with coming down to the last possession.

NO. 22 SMU 51, NAVY 37

DALLAS (AP) — Shane Buechele threw three touchdown passes, Ulysses Bentley IV conducted for two scores and MU rebounded from the first reduction to overcome Navy.

The Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 American Athletic) scored 30 successive points from late in the second quarter to early in the fourth, a streak that began 10 points at the last 7 minutes of their first half.

Following the initial of Buechele’s two scoring tosses to Rashee Rice, Nelson Smith fumbled and SMU’s Gary Wiley won the scramble for the loose ball in the Navy 18 using another remaining. Chris Naggar’s 34-yard field goal made it 31-17.

per week after completing a passer efficiency score under 100 for first time in 2 seasons at SMU, Buechele had been 207.5 after finishing 23 of 28 moves for 300 meters with no interceptions.

The Midshipmen fell to 3-4 overall and 3-2 at the AAC.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 52, KANSAS 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Breece Hall matched a career full of 185 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had a different score on the floor and Iowa State hauled Kansas.

Purdy completed with 239 yards death and Kene Nwangwu additionally hit on the end zone to the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Large 12). They bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State from beating the Jayhawks to its sixth straight time.

The sole bright spot for Kansas (0-6, 0-5) arrived onto a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan from the next half.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA 62, TEXAS TECH 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson conducted for 3 first-half touchdowns in his return to Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler threw for 288 yards and 2 scores in roughly 2 1/2 quarters along with also the Sooners beat Texas Tech to their third win in a row.

Stevenson made his season debut, together with defensive end Ronnie Perkins, once they were suspended since prior to the Peach Bowl last year. They last played at the Large 12 championship match this past year.

At a stage, Stevenson showed a T-shirt studying”I am back” he had been wearing beneath his jersey. He conducted 13 days for 87 yards, his third TD placing the Sooners (4-2, 3-2 Large 12) upward 42-7 with 6 1/2 moments left in the first halfof Stevenson had a 6-yard rating along with just two 1-yard TD runs.

Perkins had three tackles, two for losses.

Oklahoma scored touchdowns on six successive drives following Texas Tech (2-4, 1-4) started the match with a 75-lawn, seven-play drive. )

Security Tre Norwood had two interceptions for Oklahoma, getting the very first Sooners participant with two at a match as 2016.

NO. 25 BOISE STATE 49, AIR FORCE 30

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score whilst filling in for beginner Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored in an 88-yard kickoff return and Boise State beat Air Force.

CT Thomas hauled in 2 Sears’ TD passes, for example a 75-yarder to the game’s original play. The Broncos have won 11 directly Mountain West games. It is their longest run since joining the team in 2011.

Boise State (2-0, 2-0) had been Bachmeier following the sophomore QB did not make the trip to get an unspecified reason. Sears, a move from Southern California, produced the most of his luck by completing 17 of all 20 to get 280 yards and no turnovers.

Air Force (1-2, 0-2) had a nine-game home winning series.