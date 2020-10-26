Wisconsin issues announcement fewer reports Mertz tests favorable

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin states nobody that performed at the season opener Friday night tested positive for COVID-19 or reported with any symptoms ahead, amid weekend reports which appeared Graham Mertz has tested positive.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel along with Wisconsin State Journal reported Mertz are carrying another evaluation to ascertain whether his very first test proved to be a false positive. Even the Journal-Sentinel reported Mertz’s positive test came Saturday, 1 day after the Badgers’ 45-7 housing success over Illinois.

College officials say that they will not discharge any analyzing information regarding human athletes because of privacy issues.

Big Ten protocols state athletes who test positive during point-of-contact daily testing needs to require a polymerase chain reaction test to verify the very first outcome. If this second evaluation confirms a positive outcome, the athlete can not play for 21 days.

The ninth-ranked Badgers trip Nebraska, sponsor Purdue and go to No. 13 Michigan within their next few games.

All athletes who test positive should self-isolate to get 10 days. The athlete also has to experience detailed cardiac testing and receive clearance by a cardiologist given by the college prior to returning to activity.

Wisconsin stated it is continuing to run daily antigen testing for players, coaches and selected support team.

Mertz establish a school record for completion percentage and matched with a school record for touchdown passes in a game with five in his first career start. The redshirt freshman went 20 of all 21 to get 248 yards)

He had been pushed into action since returning rookie Jack Coan underwent foot surgery on Oct. 7, making him out forever. Wisconsin’s only additional scholarship quarterbacks have been sophomore Chase Wolf and junior Danny Vanden Boom.

Wolf entered the Illinois game in the fourth quarter but did not attempt a move.

