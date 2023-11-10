Best Wireshark Alternatives for Android

The most widely used, open-source, and free packet analyzer is called Wireshark. It has the ability to view all network traffic entering and leaving any networked machine. It implies that everything on your network that isn’t encrypted can be seen by someone using Wireshark. However, Android users are unable to access it.

That does not exclude you from using your Android cell phone to track, monitor, or record network traffic. The top Wireshark substitutes for Android devices that can track traffic and record packets are listed below.

Why do Most Network Sniffer Apps on Android Require Root Access?

You should be aware that the majority of the Wireshark substitutes for Android require root access in order to collect packets before moving on to the list. The monitor mode, often known as the promiscuous mode, is the cause. When you use a packet sniffer tool in promiscuous mode, you may view every packet that is sent across the network. It is possible to read and analyze all traffic if it is not encrypted independently.

While certain macOS devices can utilize the built-in WiFi card in promiscuous mode, most Windows systems need a separate WiFi adapter to enable promiscuous mode. Conversely, Android devices have the ability to utilize the included WiFi adapter in a promiscuous mode. However, most manufacturers disable this capability to avoid abuse.

And root access is the only way around this. Put simply, you can only see traffic from your device if you don’t have root access. The majority of the following apps aren’t available on the Google Play Store for apparent reasons as well.

Wireshark Alternatives for Android

1. zAnti (Root)

zAnti is a comprehensive penetration testing tool for your Android device, not just a basic network sniffer. With only a button push, you can do comprehensive network testing along with a plethora of additional tests.

With zAnti, you may alter HTTP requests and answers, take advantage of routers, take control of HTTP sessions, alter the MAC address, and scan the target device for vulnerabilities, among other things. In addition, zAnti can identify security holes in your current network and provide you with comprehensive reports that outline how to strengthen defenses against potential assaults.

Since zAnti is a comprehensive penetration testing tool made with professionals and organizations in mind, it requires root access in order to function. Additionally, it will switch your device to permissive mode and alter a few SELinux configuration settings in order for the majority of advanced capabilities to function. Therefore, if you choose to utilize zAnti, I advise you to use a dedicated device that isn’t connected to your business or personal smartphone.

Cost: Free; but, in order to download it, you must provide your email address.

2. cSploit (Root)

Similar to zAnti, cSploit is a comprehensive and expert penetration testing program designed for experienced users. As a matter of truth, cSploit is a branch of dSploit, which zAnti purchased and combined with. Consider cSploit to be Metasploit for Android.

The capacity to gather and view host system fingerprints, map a local network, launch MITM (man in the middle) attacks, add your own hosts, produce or fake TCP and/or UDP packets, and more are just a few of the tools that come with cSploit.

Real-time traffic manipulation, DNS spoofing, connection breaking, traffic redirection, capturing pcap network traffic files, and session hijacking are all possible using cSploit’s network-specific capabilities.

Primarily, cSploit comes with an integrated Metasploit framework RPCd that lets you check for vulnerabilities and build shell consoles on target systems. Furthermore, the application’s creator is continuously working on it and has plans to add functionality in the future, such the ability to install backdoors on susceptible systems and decode WiFi passwords. A good Android substitute for Wireshark.

Cost: Open-source and free of charge.

3. Packet Capture

While cSploit and zAnti are feature-rich penetration testing tools for Android, not everyone needs them. A specialized program called Packet Collect is used to record and collect network packets. With the help of this program, you may use a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack to decode SSL connections in addition to capturing and recording packets.

Packet Capture does not require root access to operate because it records and captures all of your traffic via a local VPN. Try Packet Capture if you’re searching for an easy-to-use and uncomplicated packet capture application.

Installing an SSL certificate is required at launch in order to record and collect HTTPS traffic. Select Install or Skip to proceed, depending on what you need. Keep in mind that when you use Packet Capture’s local VPN, some programs might not be able to connect to the internet if you don’t install an SSL certificate. Having said that, you may install the SSL certificate at a later time via the settings panel.

Press and hold the Play symbol that shows up in the top right corner of the home screen. By doing this, you’ll launch the local VPN and enable automated traffic monitoring and recording. In the event that you were required to install an SSL certificate, you may do so by going to Settings and choosing Status under the Certificate section.

Pricing: There are ads on the app, but it is totally free.

4. Debug Proxy

Another specialized traffic sniffer for Android that may be used instead of Wireshark is called Debug Proxy. It can record traffic, monitor all of your HTTP and HTTPS traffic, decode SSL communication using an MITM approach, and see live traffic—just like Packet Capture. Debug Proxy has the advantage of having an extremely user-friendly interface and capturing all packets in native code, which makes it quick and responsive.

In addition, Debug Proxy provides access to other tools that allow you to test latency, control bandwidth, and check HTTP response. You can also use these tools to secure your network against MITM attack vulnerabilities, debug web pages, monitor SSL certificates, and more.

As previously, an installation request for an SSL certificate will appear. In order to decode SSL communication, install. To begin recording traffic, hit the “Play” button that appears in the bottom-right corner of the main screen. Debug Proxy will intercept traffic from all applications by default. To record or keep an eye on the traffic of a particular app, hit the “Android” symbol in the top navigation bar and choose the app you wish to track or watch.

Pricing: There are no annoying adverts and the basic software is free to use. You must upgrade to the premium edition for $3 in order to access additional features like the ability to filter system-wide capture and show request body and response data.

5. WiFinspect (Root)

Another strong and free packet capture and network sniffer is WiFinspect. Pcap analyzer, network sniffer, host discovery, port scanner, internal and external network vulnerability scanner, traceroute, ping, and other features are just a few of WiFinspect’s features. In contrast to Android applications like Packet Capture or Debug Proxy Wireshark substitutes, WiFinspect requires root rights to operate on the majority of its functionalities.

WiFinspect is the software for you if you want something that can do much more than just capture packets and aren’t searching for a full-featured penetration testing tool like cSploit or zAnti.

Price: Nothing

6. tPacketCapture

Like Packet Capture or the Debug Proxy Wireshark substitute for Android apps, tPacketCaputre just performs one thing: it records your network traffic. tPacketCapture, on the other hand, saves the recorded data in pcap file format, in contrast to both of these programs.

You must save the pcap file to your computer and use packet-capturing software like Wireshark in order to view the collected data. With the exception of that restriction, tPacketCapture performs admirably. Try the app, then, if you don’t mind the constraint.

Pricing: There are no adverts and the basic app is free. However, the pro version costs around $8.5, which is a lot to pay if you want to collect app-specific traffic.

7. Nmap

For Android and PC, Nmap is a well-liked open-source network scanning application. Although it is compatible with both rooted and unrooted Android smartphones, a rooted Android smartphone clearly offers more capability.

The main drawback is that, unlike the majority of the other applications on the list, Nmap is not immediately accessible through the Google Play store or even on its official websites. Instead, you will need to use ADB or a third-party terminal emulator such as Su/Root Command to perform a few commands in order to compile it. Make sure you have granted access to the full Nmap directory if you receive a permission denied error when installing.

8. Android tcpdump (Root)

Android tcpdump is a command-line tool, which makes it cool but not very user-friendly for Android phones. Linux users will be perfectly at home because they are already familiar with command-line tools and tcpdump.

Terminal access is also required, and the phone must be rooted. You’ll need terminal emulators for that, and the Play Store has a ton of them.

9. NetMonster

NetMonster analyzes surrounding networks and mobile towers to assist you with illicit signals that you have been getting. It will gather and provide information from CI, eNB, CID, TAC, PCI, RSSI, RSRP, RSRQ, SNR, CQI, TA, EARFCN, and Band+ to your phone’s screen. All of this information is useful for penetration tests and network testing.

All of the data from the adjacent network will be gathered by NetMonster without their knowledge. Both NetMonster and its advertisements are totally free. Simply use it to gather and examine all of the information.

Wrapping Up: Wireshark Alternatives for Android

These were a few of the top Android phone alternatives to Wireshark. When it comes to man-in-the-middle attacks and packet capture, cSploit and zAnti are the most similar. But if all you want to do is ban users from your WiFi network, you might want to use the Netcut app. However, root access is also necessary.