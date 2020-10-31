Winter Skincare Tips From The Experts

The days are darker, the temperature has dropped and, let’s face it, things aren’t going to get better. Winter is well and truly upon us, and with it, a host of weather-dependent skincare issues.

“Winter plays a cruel game with our skin,” says Micaela Nisbett, founder of Neighbourhood Botanicals. “The natural moisture on your skin makes your face icy cold, but you need that extra moisture for when you’re inside and the heating is drying skin out!”

From dry skin and chapped lips, to lacklustre tone and hat-induced breakouts, there’s an array of skin problems that crop up periodically without adequate prep and care. Luckily, with a few minor tweaks to your existing regime, involving products you already have, it’s easy to ward off unwanted skin problems and keep your complexion glowing and healthy all season long.

Here are some tips from the skincare experts…

Don’t overload skin

Remember, good skincare products will be just as good all year round. “As we enter Autumn, take care not to overload your skin by suddenly switching to different products,” says Olivia Thorpe, founder of Vanderohe. “There is no reason you should need to switch up your skincare routine through different seasons. Consistently good products should be able to transition seamlessly into different seasons — plant oils are particularly good at this, working on both oily and dry skin extremes, which is why we get great feedback from people using our No.1 Nourishing Face Serum in both hot, humid climates as well as extreme dry and cold.”

Layer up

If you do find your skin to be dryer in winter, layering is key and your products should always be applied in a particular order (this applies all year round). “Your moisturiser, and lighter, water containing serums should go on first, and follow with a rich facial oil (our Another Year Wiser is perfect) which will act as barrier, allowing the moisture to be kept in the skin’s layers rather than pulled out by the dry outside air,” advises Micaela.

Check your lifestyle

According to Olivia, our lifestyle habits have a huge impact on our skin, and they change considerably depending on the season. “The darker and colder it gets, the worse our habits get! We spend less time outdoors (and therefore, receive less Vitamin D); we less exercise as we become less body conscious; we eating less healthy food; we are exposed to skin-drying central heating,” she notes. “The best way to keep your summer glow is to try to maintain as many of your healthier summer lifestyle habits as possible and take time to treat your skin as you do in the summer, when you’re prepping to slip into swimwear – exfoliate, nourish, protect. It takes only a few consistent steps to avoid sluggish winter skin.”

Mist regularly

Keep a face mist by your desk to top up your skin throughout the day. “It’s crucial your mist has a humectant ingredient, like glycerin, so the moisture actually stays on your skin. If not, it can actually make you drier as the face mist dries it takes your skin moisture with it.”

Exfoliation is key

While you may think exfoliation should be avoided if your skin is feeling a little dry, the opposite is true. Gentle exfoliation shifts sluggish skin cells to reveal baby fresh skin and promote a healthy glow. “Exfoliating is even more key in winter when our skin is getting all flaky,” says Micaela. Plus, it will also help prevent any breakouts or blocked pores.

Drink up!

As always, remember to drink lots of water – two litres a day (and coffee doesn’t count towards that goal). “Hydration of the body is so important for hydration of the skin,” notes Micaela.

The ultimate skincare ingredients guidebook: Here’s what’s best for treating acne, hyperpigmentation and dry skin