Winning quantities for Wednesday, December 23 – $321million jackpot

THE US Powerball lottery outcomes are in and it really is time to obtain out if anybody has received a life-switching amount of money of income.

Somebody may possibly have won $321million throughout tonight’s drawing on December 16.

1

Tonight’s successful numbers are 6, 13, 38, 39, 53 and 6 on the purple Powerball.

All players will have to match all five white balls and the pink Powerball in get to earn the jackpot.

There is no promise that a jackpot will be awarded for each individual drawing.

Other lesser funds prizes are also integrated.

Powerball tickets charge $2 and are bought in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

A world history jackpot of $1.586billion was hit in January 2016 and was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The odds of successful the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The popular video game launched in 1992.

