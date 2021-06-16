Today, Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 operating system surfaced online through leaks. Chinese site Baidu posted a few screenshots and soon after the entire Windows 11 OS appeared online.

The leaked Windows 11 user interface and Start menu look more or less the same as what we have seen in Windows 10X. Microsoft was working on simplifying Windows for dual-screen devices before cancelling Windows 10X. Microsoft has redesigned the taskbar. It has been placed at the centre with a handful of app icons.

The company cleaned up the tray area and introduced a new Start button and menu. This new Start menu is a simplified version of Windows 10. It includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart devices. Overall, it seems, the company mainly focused on simplification.

Windows 11 screenshots leak online ahead of Microsoft’s event

Interestingly, if you don’t like this centrally placed app icon and Start menu then you can manually move them back to the left. Microsoft has also introduced the dark mode. Windows 11 start looks like a refined version of Windows 10. Microsoft also rounded corners throughout Windows 11. We can expect some major changes in terms of built-in apps within Windows 11.

It is evident that the company is using large parts of its cancelled project Windows 10X in the new OS. Windows 11 will come with new snap controls which are modern equivalents of the cascade windows function that existed in the OS for years.

Microsoft might not bring some major updates to the Windows Store. Its interface is largely the same as it exists in Windows 10. A few months back, it was reported that Microsoft is working on a new app store for Windows. Even Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promised to “unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators” with the new Windows. Microsoft has also improved the Xbox experience in Windows 11.

Lately, the company started hinting that it will soon launch Windows 11. Microsoft is holding a special Windows event on 24th June where it might reveal more details about the new OS. The event starts at 11 AM ET.

The company has been teasing a “next generation of Windows” in recent months so it will be interesting to see what and how the company delivers.