Window for Canadian asylum hearing closes Cameroonian guy stuck in U.S. custody

Canadian and American officers have failed to achieve a deal to permit a Cameroonian refugee arrested at the United States to attend an asylum hearing from Canada.

On Fridaya 29-year old guy who’s now being held in the Prairieland Detention Facility at Texas, missed his interview by Canada Border Services Agency at Fort Erie, Ont., following U.S. law enforcement authorities refused to discharge him.

It remains unknown whether he is going to be deported in the U.S. or granted yet another chance to present his own promise to officials.

“While we’re very disappointed that Kenneth has been prevented by maintaining his appointment in the border, we’ve never given up. How can we?” Stated Megan Walker of London, Ont., among the man’s fans on either side of this border.

“This guy is entering his 26th month of detention, held behind bars simply because he’s a refugee. Each day of the detention, the notion of his torture and execution if deported back into Cameroon can’t be far from his head.”

The Star isn’t showing Kenneth’s entire name in the petition of his fans, who fear for the security of his loved ones in Cameroon.

It is highly uncommon for Canadian officers to intervene at a refugee detention in a different nation, particularly if Ottawa was staunchly defending in court that a bilateral pact that is constructed on the premise that the U.S. is a secure state for refugees. Even the Canada-U.S. accord, set up as 2004, bans asylum seekers by crossing another nation’s border to be able to stop migrants out of”asylum shopping.” Canada’s Federal Court recently struck down the pact and ruled it — an arrangement the Trudeau administration is attractive.

Based on Kenneth’s asylum claim in the U.S., he also joined a peaceful demonstration in 2017 contrary to the”marginalization” of Southern and anglophone Cameroonians. He stated he became the aim of government security forces, which declared him that a separatist.

In 2018, he stated, he pitched imprisonment and torture in Cameroon and came in the U.S.-Mexican boundary seeking asylum. Even a refugee judge later denied the trustworthiness of his claim regardless of affidavits in his village leader and relatives, in addition to a duplicate of his merit as issued by Cameroon government.

This was chance that Walker — and Canada — got involved with the situation. The executive manager of the London Abused Women’s Centre at Ontario discovered about Kenneth’s story throughout her sister in England, whose buddy in Alabama was a volunteer guest to migrant offenders and met Kenneth in the Etowah Detention Facility at Alabama.

“We shall keep on reaching out to officers on either side of the edge to attempt to think of a solution that’ll save this child’s lifestyle,” explained Walker.

“I’ve spoken with Kenneth. I’ve discovered in his voice the despair of what he’s been and continues to undergo in addition to the expectation of being encouraged to visit Canada and be recognized as a refugee.”

There’s help waiting for your guy if he leaves it into Canada, stated Matthew Behrens of this Rural Refugee Rights Network in Canada.

“Canada and the United States of America work closely together on numerous difficulties. I think it is hard to fathom why a telephone call from (Public Safety Minister) Bill Blair or (Deputy Prime Minister) Chrystia Freeland for their U.S. Presents can’t be created,” Behrens said.

“There’s a lot of service for him in London, from free home and work offer to individuals wanting to contribute winter clothing and casseroles. This can certainly have a happy end, however, that will not happen unless the political will be there.”