Win It! Makeup Gift Sets from Smashbox’s Holiday Collection

“Extra” is providing makeup gift collections out of Smashbox’s holiday set into 10 lucky buddies. Enter below for your opportunity to win!

This holiday season, Smashbox is observing with the Art of Play, also encouraged buddy Donald Robertson to make art for all these limited-edition makeup gift collections which come in lively, reusable boxes. Check out more of his job Instagram!

Every winner will be given a:

Photo Finish Primer Trio Establish Halo Cheek Palette Make Legendary Lipstick Trio Establish Gloss Angeles Trio Place

Shop the collections at Smashbox.com.