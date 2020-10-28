Win It! A Reel Stories, Real Lives Gift Bag

Win a selection of gifts from the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s ninth annual Reel Stories, Real Lives gala. The event will be virtual this year with Hugh Jackman as host and Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, and Danai Gurira reading heartfelt stories of industry members who have benefited from MPTF’s services.

You can tune in live on MPTF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page October 27 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Enter here to win some of the goodies from behind the scenes. Learn more about MPTF here.

One winner will receive:

Helen Ficalora Jewelry and Fragrance — Helen Ficalora small cherry blossom flower adjustable ball ring in solid 14k gold and sterling silver and Helen Ficalora Montauk Bloom fragrance. TCHO — Inspiring a more curious and connected world through true, authentic craft chocolate. SpiritHoods — SpiritHoods is an animal-inspired apparel brand dedicated to the conservation of wildlife (10 percent of proceeds go to endangered species), the celebration of life, and our connection to each other.

Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.