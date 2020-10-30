WIN Coupons to WA’s Restaurant and Cafe of This year!

R&CA are supplying a $200 voucher for WA Restaurant of the Year, Dusit Dheva from the Sea in Hillarys plus also a $100 voucher for WA Café of the Year, Brother of Mine in Baldivis.

Camera IconR&CA Credit: R&CA/Supplied

Lately, Restaurant & Catering Australia held the 2020 WA Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS awards for Excellence. The Awards program officially recognises hospitality operators throughout a wide assortment of classes who always offer exceptional support and exhibit culinary excellence within their disciplines. A whole collection of all WA finalists and winners can be seen on the Awards for Excellence webpage in www.rca.asn.au

Dusit Dheva from the Sea where it is possible to encounter multi award-winning Thai heavenly cuisine, night or day, amidst the noises of moored ships and sunset sky over the boardwalk of Sorrento Quay.

Brother of Mine have excellent coffee and epic Insta worthy sandwiches and dinner at a complex industrial-chic diner simply exploding with personality.

To the opportunity to WIN, receive PLAY Magazine in The West Australian October 31 2020 and adhere to the directions from the WIN segment on page 3.

Entries close noon Friday 06 November 2020.

Sorrywe can not demonstrate this content because your browser doesn’t support iframes.