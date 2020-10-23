WIN a 250 Ash and Oak Collective Coupon!

WIN a $250 Ash and Oak Collective voucher! )

Ash and Oak Collective is a cooperation of 8 Neighborhood Perth Based Small companies.

We’re mainly handmade, together with our clothes vary in store we simply encourage Australian designers. Not only are people encouraging our home grown firm we’re proudest to encourage communities and small company overseas in Nepal and Bali

Working with little company in Nepal, ethically sourcing our handmade lineup from Nepal assists us encourage the instruction of Nepalese youngsters with an age range between 5 to 5 16. Back in Bali, we operate with several stay at home mums supplying an income whilst supporting their families, combined with two family owned company with one that has been passed throughout the generations to get over 80 years. In such instances we are extremely thankful that we’re able to return to other tiny companies, keep our service and sourcing our goods overseas is quite high on our priorities.

Input your code phrase in The West Australian PLAY Magazine 24 October or the Sunday Times Guide 25 October for the opportunity to WIN.

Entries open October 24 and near midday 30 October 2020.

