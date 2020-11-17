Win a 100 Shopping Gift Card

Las Vegas has Lots of options for People traveling into the destination Throughout the Holiday!

Together with becoming a shopper’s heaven for people searching to get Christmas presents, Las Vegas is full of restaurants serving tasty eats on Thanksgiving.

“Extra” is giving one away 100 present card into your Miracle Mile Shops and Planet Hollywood, and also yet another $100 gift card to The Grand Canal Shops at The Venetian. Enter below for your opportunity to win!

To learn more, check out VisitLasVegas.com!