Entertainment

WIN 1 20 dual moves to Radioactive!

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
WIN 1 in 20 double passes to Radioactive!

WIN 1 at 20 twice moves to RADIOACTIVE

Camera IconRadioactive Credit: Radioactive/Supplied

In the 1870therefore into the contemporary age, RADIOACTIVE is a travel through Marie Curie’s (Academy Award® nominee Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies — her very enthusiastic connections, scientific discoveries as well as the effects that followed to get her and to the planet. Following meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the group move on to marry and change the face of mathematics indefinitely with their discovery of radioactivity. RADIOACTIVE is at cinemas today and thanks to Studiocanal we’ve 20 in-season double moves.

Input your code phrase in The West Australian PLAY Magazine 07 November or the Sunday Times Guide 08 November for the opportunity to WIN.

Entries open November 07 and near midday 13 November 2020.

Breaking NEWS  The Last Dance contributes MetaCritic's shirt 20 positions of TV displays in first half 2020
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment