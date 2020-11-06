WIN 1 20 dual moves to Radioactive!

WIN 1 at 20 twice moves to RADIOACTIVE

Camera IconRadioactive Credit: Radioactive/Supplied

In the 1870therefore into the contemporary age, RADIOACTIVE is a travel through Marie Curie’s (Academy Award® nominee Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies — her very enthusiastic connections, scientific discoveries as well as the effects that followed to get her and to the planet. Following meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the group move on to marry and change the face of mathematics indefinitely with their discovery of radioactivity. RADIOACTIVE is at cinemas today and thanks to Studiocanal we’ve 20 in-season double moves.

Input your code phrase in The West Australian PLAY Magazine 07 November or the Sunday Times Guide 08 November for the opportunity to WIN.

Entries open November 07 and near midday 13 November 2020.