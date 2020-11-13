WIN 1 20 dual moves to Misbehaviour!

WIN 1 at 20 dual moves to Misbehaviour!

In 1970, the Miss World contest happened in London, sponsored by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the moment, Miss World has been the most-watched TV series in the world with more than 100 million audiences. Assuming that beauty contests demeaned girls, the recently formed Women’s Liberation Movement reached overnight popularity by endangering the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of this contest. Not just that, once the series resumed, the consequence triggered uproar: the winner wasn’t the favourite however Miss Grenada, the first black girl to be crowned Miss World. At a matter of hours, even a worldwide audience had watched the patriarchy pushed by the point along with also the Western ideal of beauty turned on the mind. Having an abysmal cast such as Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear. In Cinemas November 26.

