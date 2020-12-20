Willie Roaf Praises Drew Brees For Playing, ‘One Of The Toughest Guys Ever!’

Play movie written content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Willie Roaf states he ain’t astonished Drew Brees is returning so quickly from a punctured lung and broken ribs … telling TMZ Athletics the QB is a single of the baddest dudes to ever fit up in the NFL!!

“Drew Brees is possibly a single of the hardest guys mentally you happen to be likely to fulfill to ever enjoy,” Roaf says. “He’s concentrated, he is ultra-aggressive and it just motivates him.”

Brees busted up his main in back again-to-back again online games just a pair weeks ago … cracking some ribs against the Bucs on Nov. 8 and executing even much more hurt a 7 days afterwards.

41-calendar year-old Drew took a major strike early in the Saints’ win above the 49ers … and it was later discovered the shot punctured his lung and fractured even Much more ribs.

49ers get strike with a roughing the passer below for sacking Drew Brees #SFvsNO pic.twitter.com/Ip6CLdJBpU — Undesirable Sporting activities Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 15, 2020

Most imagined the dude would overlook around two months … but Saints mentor Sean Payton verified Friday that Brees would be less than heart for the large New Orleans-Kansas City tilt on Sunday.

And, when we spoke to Roaf about it all … the famous offensive lineman advised us if the crew cleared the QB to enjoy, then men and women shouldn’t fret far too a great deal about him.

“If he can offer with the discomfort and it truly is not gonna get worse — he’s not likely to get wounded — I guess they are declaring he is Ok to play,” Roaf stated.

By the way, Roaf played for both equally the Chiefs and the Saints in his Hall of Fame job … so, who’s he got on Sunday?

He pleaded the fifth, but ya gotta look at the clip … his respond to is really damn funny!