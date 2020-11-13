Will Smith Drops Trailer For’New Prince’ Reunion, Contains Initial Aunt Viv [WATCH]

Will Smith has decreased that the official preview for its highly-anticipated forthcoming New Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

May Smith formerly shared pictures of this specific, set to broadcast on HBO Max, also revealed Janet Hubert, respectively who performed Vivian Banks (a.k.a. Aunt Viv) to its first 3 seasons prior to her contentious departure, could be contained.

Today, audiences are getting a much closer look at what is going down thanks to Will Smith’s preview launch, which also declared that the special will broadcast Nov. 19th.

Fans were obviously pleased about Janet Hubert’s look as”Aunt Viv” trended onto Twitter on Friday (Nov. 13th).

Aunt Viv will be the auntie you understand not to play !!! PERIOD! Pic.twitter.com/P6W94LsAjX

— Tonii (@Toniiwith2eyez) November 13, 2020

