Will Smith Celebrates Daughter Willow’s 20th Birthday With A Special Tribute

Willow Smith is Formally out of the teens! The daughter of the famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith switched 20 on Halloween, Saturday (Oct. 31). Heading into his Instagram accounts, will celebrated the event with his very own tribute. “My Bean! 20 years old. WTH?!?! You’ve violated me and treated me in ways which were unthinkable to my closed head,” the actor said.

Willow Smith also shared with a special statement that she’d be publishing her original devotional album”VERY shortly,” together with British celebrity, Jahnavi Harrison. “that I am quite honored to declare that Jahnavi Harrison and now I am going to be dropping a job together VERY shortly. I’ve got so much appreciation for the simple fact that I must create my very first jelqing album with such a pristine, gifted and, peaceful person such as Jahnavi,” Willow composed in her Instagram article. RELATED: Why Willow Smith Says Voting For First Time had been’Stressful’