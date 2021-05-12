Will KSE sell Arsenal?

News from Premier League as Spotify owner Daniel Ek placed an offer to buy a stake in Arsenal, as Owner KSE reveals of no business talks happening.

Arsenal lost to Villareal in UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals, and thus confirms no European football next season. The season started with high expectations from Mikel Arteta but went on for massive disappointing form this season.

Arsenal even spent few days in 16th position, few points above the relegation zone. But the team turned around well, and have managed to keep themselves at the bottom of the upper half of the League table.

Stan Kroenke has no intention of selling Arsenal

As the club won’t participate in UEFA Tournament, the revenue flow will disrupt for a season or so. Amid the financial crisis, the European Super League has also failed.

The owners might cross over the thought of selling the club soon. Spotify Owner Daniel Ek has openly admitted that he’s ready to offer £1.8 Billion to buy stakes in his favourite club.

Reports suggest that Arsenal legends like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp also backed the Swedish Billionaire. According to the footballers, Kroenke Sports and Entertainments, KSE doesn’t understand the value of football.

Fans and former players allege that KSE, an American company treat football as Business.

KSE/ Kroenke confident with their ownership

Kroenke Sports & Ent. has informed that they’re certainly 100% confident about their ownership in Arsenal. Although the team won’t play European games, the club owners will focus on rebuilding the team to challenge the top team next season.

KSE owns Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (NLL).

Daniel Ek has made his intention to buy Arsenal public, with a bid expected in the coming days.



Topics in this piece:



-How serious is he?

-Could KSE sell?

-Will the ownership under Ek be any better than KSE?

-The impact this will have



✍🏼 @dopegooner https://t.co/M21MJTSvfP — The Arsenal Review (@thearsreview) April 30, 2021

Hence, according to them, they’re more than capable of running the club in difficult times. And will plan a better investment in coming days to maximize the profit with excellent footballing.

Arsenal appointed Edu Gasper as new Technical Director of Sports & Business of the club. Mikel Arteta and Gasper will have to plan big, as few players might leave the club, due to no European football.