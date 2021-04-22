Will Juventus Qualify for Champions League Next Season?

The defending champions of Seria A have been knocked out from the UEFA Champions League this season in the knockouts and they are worried about the qualification for the season.

With the season coming to a close, some of Europe’s proven powers are in danger of losing out on European qualification for the Champions League. Juventus has played 32 games till now, in which they won 19 games, drawn 8 games, and lost 5 games, holding the 4th position in the Seria A table.

Having only 6 games left, they have to forget about the top position in the league and have to focus on qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League by cementing their position within the top-4 in the League.

They are only 2 points ahead of Napoli and holding a risky position for qualifying in the next Champions League season.

When you have a legendary player like Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, it guarantees plenty of goals each season but it seems that the Portuguese legend is dumbfounded by the result.

Top players like Paulo Dybala, Merih Demiral, and Rodrigo Bentancur suffered from injury was the major drawback for Juventus, questioning their Champions League qualification.

It has been a surprising season for Juventus this season they are struggled to win and play against small teams in their domestic league. Pirlo’s men have dropped points to the lowly Lecce and Sassuolo this season.

They are falling without Ronaldo, they have played 6 Games, 1 Win 2 loss 3 Draws. Major setback was their loss against Atalanta.

It came as a surprise for the Juve fan as they saw their club diminish after successive five years as they won the league back-to-back for five consecutive years.

There may have been a weak link in the Juventus wall for Parma's goal. 😬 pic.twitter.com/a2tb3iIMRd — 90min (@90min_Football) April 22, 2021

Even though Ronaldo is the top goal scorer in the Seria A but his team is lagging behind in the league. Leaving star-like Manzukic for Qatar has a huge effect on the attack of Juventus.

Will the Seria A defending champion qualify for the next UEFA Champions League or will they demote down the table this season? If the Old Lady’s inconsistency lasts before the end of the season, they will find themselves outside the top four.