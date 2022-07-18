Will Jennifer Lopez adopt Ben Affleck’s surname after their wedding?

Washington [US]: Jennifer Lopez, now officially married to Ben Affleck, revealed in a 2003 interview that she planned to alter her name to Jennifer Affleck after marrying the ‘Justice League star.

According to E! News, the couple married in a surprise wedding ceremony on July 16 at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Jennifer has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, according to the couple’s marriage license, in addition to saying “I do.”

She first declared her plan to assume Ben’s surname while cooking with Pat O’Brien for ‘Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special,’ which aired during the couple’s first engagement in 2003. Jennifer is seen strolling about the kitchen as Pat asks her, “What will your name be a week after you’re married?”

“I Think I’m Going to Continue with Jennifer Lopez, but My Name Will Clearly Be Jennifer Affleck,” She Replied.

“Actually. Pat mentioned Jennifer Affleck’s name, to which Jennifer replied, “It’s not bad!,” cheekily adding, “I’ll take it.

After meeting on the set of the film Gigli, Ben proposed to Jen in 2002. However, in 2004, the couple called off their engagement. The duo did not ignite romance speculations again until May 2021, when they were pictured holding hands while on vacation in Montana.

According to E! News, Jen announced in April 2022 via her ‘On The JLo’ newsletter that she and Ben had gotten engaged again by uploading a video of her new, green engagement ring on her finger.

