Will.i.am states Donald Trump comparing his accomplishments to Abraham Lincoln’s has been”an insult”

Will.i.am has talked of Donald Trump, stating that the president’s claim he’s done much more to the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln has been”an insult”.

Talking in a new meeting, the Black Eyed Peas frontman, that debuted a brand new pro-Joe Biden movie this week by Jennifer Hudson, has been asked if he believed Trump was drawing on the support of young African American and Latino men.

“Many of those folks who I see skipping the screenplay, it’s tax established,” he told The Washington Post Live. “It is about cash. It is not all about decency. It isn’t about prep for tomorrow”

“This is precisely what I see. And they’re considering the lies and the shenanigans and his empty promises and his tall promises of how good he is. And comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln. ‘He is the best president into the Black community because Abraham Lincoln since Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves’ And his relationship with freeing offenders means he sees the Black community as slaves and currently free. Get out of this with this bro. No. No. No. You don’t have any clue how good the Black community would be to compare your self to Abraham Lincoln.

He reasoned:”That is a unique Black community today. You aren’t alerting us. What exactly are you referring to? That is an insult.”

Elsewhere in the meeting, Will.i.am addressed current remarks produced by Ice Cube, following the’Great Day’ rapper disclosed he satisfied with Republicans to discuss their strategies for the Black community, however it wasn’t an endorsement.

“[He is] denying that [Trump is] that a liar, he is denying that he is a used car salesman, he is forgetting he is full of shit, and he is denying that whatever he said that he went straight back ,” Will.i.am stated.

Meanwhile, the Lil Wayne has shown he fulfilled President Donald Trump only days ahead of the 2020 US election.

Posting a photograph of the both of these on Twitter, Wayne wrote that he”had a fantastic assembly” with the president.

“Only had a terrific meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus apart from what he has done so much with criminal reform, the platinum program will provide the community actual possession,” he also wrote.