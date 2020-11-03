Will.i.am Likens Donald Trump’s Values To Being An’Abusive Relationship’They Just Don’t Have The Courage To Get Out

Will.i.am Likens Donald Trump’s Values To Becoming A’Abusive Relationship’They Just Don’t Have The Courage To Get Out

It is November 3rd, Election Day; also while Americans are still drive voting generally, some are talking out directly to their hopefuls, or even in Will.i.am’s instance, against president Donald Trump.

It is no secret that lots of individuals have voiced their disdain toward the sitting president as a consequence of a few not-so-popular statements or activities he has made throughout his sentence.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, once asked his thoughts regarding Donald Trump’s continuing fame, Will.i.am reacted,

“Yeah, but that is with almost any violent relationship. There is people that stick to their partners and undergo misuse since they do not understand how to leave. That does not indicate they’re happy. They simply don’t have the power or the nerve to out and get and change and then change this up and have faith in something different. That is all they understand.”

Will.i.am, one third member of this supergroup Black Eyed Peas continued with his powerful view, likening Trump connection with a few Americans to abuse.

He explained,

“And for the previous four decades, folks have settled, and also only, um, shot the humiliation or only the absurd antics of the way he acts and the way he divides and the way he feels despise. So another four decades of this would be harmful for the class of America, correct? We are in 2020 today, by 2024 the planet is completely different.”

If asked what could occur if Trump acquired a 2nd term for presidency,” Will.i.am (born William Adams) reacted,

“That could be a dreadful thing.”

The two Trump and Joe Biden are still rally across the nation, vying for the coveted place of president. Both goes head to head since amounts start to roll in Tuesday night, Nov. 3.

Would you agree with Will.i.am? Share your ideas below.