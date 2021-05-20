Will Harry Kane ever choose to play for Newcastle Utd?

Newcastle Fans want Harry Kane at St. James Park whereas manager Steve Bruce receives mixed reactions from Magpies fans for a Kane joke.

Steve Bruce, the Newcastle United manager has recently joked about bringing Harry Kane to St. James Park.

After Harry Kane announced his desire to leave Tottenham; Press journalists have asked several managers about Kane playing in their team. When asked to Steve Bruce, he cunningly joked that he’ll offer the No. 9 shirt.

As Harry Kane is still a player of Tottenham, many managers certainly feel the reluctance to comment about a player in such a situation. Several fans feel disrespected.

Even the comments of Steve Bruce made Magpies fan unhappy. According to them, the current no. 9 Joelinton might feel disheartened.

Newcastle Fans Are Hoping To Sign Harry Kane As Takeover Edges Closer

Harry Kane’s Record against Newcastle

England forward Harry Kane has always enjoyed playing at St. James Park. Harry Kane has scored 4 goals in his last two visits to St. James Park.

🗣"I did ask Harry himself when he came up here if he fancied the number 9 jersey." 🤣



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce when asked about Harry Kane's future at Tottenham pic.twitter.com/tubrJ8H0AO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

He even admitted that he loves playing in the atmosphere. According to Kane, the Newcastle fans create an amazing environment which can make any player perform better.

Harry Kane has certainly made it clear, that he’ll leave Tottenham only to win trophies. Hence, any possibility of joining Newcastle United next season seems pretty far.

And even if Harry Kane agrees to join, Newcastle United can’t particularly afford the price Tottenham will ask for.