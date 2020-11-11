Wild Mountain Thyme trailer carries Emily Blunt within an Irish love

Following self-isolating for many months, a visit to the midlands of Ireland using Emily Blunt sounds beautiful, does it not? But for better or worse, Bleecker Street has surfaced a preview for WILD MOUNTAIN THYME, ” a picture from Oscar-winning Moonstruck author John Patrick Shanley which invites us into a complex love triangle in addition to the horrors of Christopher Walken’s Irish accent.

At the movie, Emily Blunt plays headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) with her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s loveaffair. The issue is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) appears to have inherited a family curse and remains oblivious to his lovely admirer. Stung by his dad Tony’s (Christopher Walken) intends to sell the family plantation into his nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted to pursuing his fantasies in this amusing, moving and exceptionally romantic narrative.

Directed and written by John Patrick Shanley, Wild Mountain Thyme relies on Shanley’s very own 2014 play Outdoor Mullingar, that was awarded a Tony nom for Best match and starred Debra Messing within her Broadway debut as Rosemary.

Though the trailer paints Wild Mountain Thyme as a possible vacation heartwarmer, I have to acknowledge that the current trailer is neglecting to enchant me using its flighty tryst play and butchering of the Irish tongue. In fact, I take that backagain. Walken’s straight-up murder of everything is an ear candy accent may persuade me to see this item. After all, using a star-studded cast which also contains Dearbhla Molloy, Danielle Ryan, along with Barry McGovern, how intolerable is it? Additionally, the atmosphere is as magnificent as it’s. Maybe there’s something for this Irish love whatsoever.

We will learn if Wild Mountain Thyme debuts in theatres and On-Demand that December 11th.