Wild Mountain Thyme plot twist resolved by Jamie Dornan

A lot of people today ended up geared up to mock Wild Mountain Thyme soon after hearing the Irish accents put on exhibit in the trailer, but were being stunned by a plot twist even additional bananas than Christopher Walken’s brogue.

And even star Jamie Dornan thinks his character’s huge reveal is ‘kind of mad’.

** Warning – key spoilers forward for Wild Mountain Thyme **

The Irish actor has tackled the rom-com’s most out-there second – his character Anthony telling Rosemary (Emily Blunt) that he thinks he is a honey bee.

Sure. A bee. A honey bee.

And to feel, we considered the accents would be the film’s major speaking issue.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about the bizarre twist, Jamie, 38, reported: ‘In the end, he reveals his actually peculiar mystery to Rosemary, and I bought myself to a position the place I entirely believed that I was a bee.

‘You know what is so amusing? That working day, I approached [director John Patrick] Shanley and said, “Shanley, there is a little something I haven’t seriously questioned you.” It was the morning of the scene and I was like, “When he says that, does he really think he’s a bee, or is he just expressing that as some dramatic issue?” And Shanley was like, “Sure, we all think we’re some thing we’re not, correct?” And I was like, “Do we?”

‘Only Shanley can say one thing so off-kilter and odd, but he believes it. He thinks that anyone thinks they are something they’re not, and usually, it’s some other form, like an animal. It’s sort of mad.’

The twist happens in close proximity to the close of the film, with Emily’s character Rosemary questioning if her really like fascination is homosexual or in love with a donkey.

Tearfully explaining why he has not but proposed to her, Anthony suggests: ‘I think I am a honey bee.’

The instant has, understandably, had viewers hysterical with disbelief, with numerous comparing Wild Mountain Thyme to a are living-action model of the a lot-memed Bee Movie.

Wild Mountain Thyme was unveiled earlier this month in the US, and follows Rosemary and Anthony, who are in enjoy and grew up on neighbouring farms but their romance never will get off the ground.

Matters get much more complicated when Anthony’s father (Christopher Walken) threatens to give the farm to an American nephew (Jon Hamm) somewhat than his very own son.

