Entertainment

Wild moment black bear hunts mountain biker speeding down hill who manages miracle escape

ByMary  Woods

WILD drone footage captured the moment a black bear chased after a mountain biker speeding downhill in Montana before making a nail-biting escape.

A biker was going down a beautiful landscape in Whitefish when just out of frame, a black bear is seen rapidly tromping through the bushes to catch up with the cyclist.

4

4

As the biker turns a curve, so does the bear, ferociously paving away at the dirt just as the cyclist pedals faster downhill.

The incident, which apparently occurred last year according to TMZ but was only released on video by the Montana Knife Company this week, was caught by a drone just a few hundred feet in the air.

As the cyclist turns the corner, so does the bear, proving for a harrowing video experience.

The bear even cut corners to speed up to the cyclist, likely pedaling for his life.

4

4

Live Blog

DECISION MADE

Derek Chauvin found GUILTY on all charges against him

Breaking

SHOT IN SECONDS

Bodycam shows cop shooting knife-wielding black girl MOMENTS after arrival

UP TO THE JURY

How long jury in Casey Anthony trial deliberated

Latest

BEHIND BARS

Moment Chauvin is cuffed and led from court after guilty murder verdict

COP IN CUFFS

Chauvin GUILTY of Floyd murder on all counts & faces 75 years as crowd cheers

HAIR MARE

Dad’s fury after teacher cuts his 7-year-old daughter’s hair without permission

A spokesperson for Montana Knife Company told TMZ, “This is why even bikers and hikers should be carrying out knives!”

They did add that the cyclist was in safe hands – not paws – even after the video ends a bit too soon to tell.

“Didn’t get the guy,” the company said.

Facebook Comments

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Similar Posts