Solve Wifi Doesn’t Have a Valid Ip Configuration

The “WiFi Doesn’t Have a Valid IP Configuration” problem is typical of Windows network issues. This is one of the rare Windows networking faults that does not have a built-in automated cure, so if you see it in the Network Diagnostic Tool, you’ll have to figure out how to correct it yourself.

Below, we will go over the most typical explanations for and solutions to this problem.

Why Do I Get an Error that My Wi-Fi Network Isn’t Set up Correctly?

A mismatch between the IP address configured on the router and the IP address returned by your WiFi network adapter will cause this error to occur. This issue may arise if the Network Adapter hasn’t been updated to reflect recent changes to the underlying network, such as after a Windows update. Incorrect drivers, faulty routers, or DNS problems are also potential triggers.

If you’d want to try fixing the issue on your own, please refer to this document.

1. Reset Network Adapter’s IP Settings

IP Configuration is part of the Network Adapter, and it is typically set to automatically detect network settings. The IP address that has been assigned to the Adapter will be included in the network settings that are sent from the Router.

Fixing the problem requires requesting fresh IP settings after the current ones are deleted.

You should launch an elevated command prompt as a first step. You may accomplish this by using the Windows key to bring up the search bar and typing “cmd” there. The CMD application must be visible in the list of active applications. To launch the program with administrative privileges, right-click the icon.

Check that the root path is the Windows directory, rather than your user directory, to make sure you’re executing the Command Prompt as an administrator.

Consider the Following as An Illustration:

C:Windows System32

Not only that but also:

C:Users<username>

When the Command Prompt window opens, enter these commands:

The ipconfig /release Command

If you enter the above command, your Network Adapter’s current IP Configuration will be deleted.

In order to retrieve the updated IP Configuration settings from the Router, please write the following:

Replace the current IP address with a new one using

ipconfig /renew

Put an end to the command prompt and see if your connection is stable. Go on to the following section if you’re still getting the “Wifi Doesn’t Have a Valid IP Configuration” message.

2. Do a Full Reset of Your TCP/IP Settings

Once again, launch the Command Prompt while logged in as an administrator. To delete all network settings and start again, after the Command Prompt is open type:

“netsh winsock reset”

The Windows Sockets API, or Winsock, defines the protocols and mechanisms through which Windows communicates over networks.

When you’ve rebooted Winsock, you can reset the Network Router’s IP settings by entering the following command:

“netsh int ip reset”

By doing so, a new IP address will be assigned to the router and network adapter. When you’re done, exit Command Prompt and reboot your computer. After the computer has restarted, you should see if the network connection is working again. If that doesn’t work, try the next thing.

3. Verify that The Network Service Is Active

One way in which Windows automates network configuration is through the use of a Service. The Service must be active for the software to detect and accommodate any modifications. Press the Windows key and enter “services” to see if the Network Service is active.

In the list of available programs, the Services app will be highlighted. Open the program by clicking on its icon. It could take a while to load, depending on the speed of your computer.

To change the settings for WLAN AutoConfig Service, locate it in the list of services and click right on it to see the menu of available options.

Verify that “Running” appears under “Service Status” and “Automatic” appears under “Startup Type.” Unless this is the case, make the necessary adjustments and restart your computer. It could be time to see if your internet connection is back up and running. Moving on to the next one if that doesn’t work.

Driver software is necessary for network interface cards to function properly. Updates to drivers are routinely released to address safety and stability concerns. If you’re having networking issues, Windows may have switched your driver to a generic network adapter.

Hardware driver updates are standard practice for most manufacturers. Only use drivers provided by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for your computer.

Driver Support streamlines the process by keeping track of your hardware, verifying the current drivers, and letting you update to the most up-to-date versions with a single click.

Install Driver Support and let it take care of all your drivers instead of going into Device Manager to uninstall the existing Network Adapter Driver and manually trying to install the correct one.

If None of These Suggestions Pan Out, What Then?

Any failure to resolve the issue using the aforementioned steps could indicate damaged hardware. Verify if another computer is able to join the same network. If that’s the case, you’ll want to get your PC’s Network Adapter tested by a professional.