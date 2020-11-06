Why Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Do Not Stay Together in Royal Palace

In the past, Lovers of the royal Household have wondered why Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip do Not live together.

The solution is surprisingly straightforward, according to a royal biographer.

Though the Queen, 94, along with also the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, are currently hunkered down in Windsor Castle, it really is not normal for its imperial couple to live together. Instead, the couple has made a decision to live at Windsor collectively again just after Britain entered its next lockdown, palace officials supported on November 5. Remaining at Windsor Castle is not so distinct for your Queen, that frequently divides her time between the castle and Buckingham Palace to execute her responsibilities as monarch. However, this really is a major shift for Prince Philip, on the other hand.

It might come as a surprise to hear that the Duke generally spends his days living at Wood Farm in the royal family Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England–in which he has lived, for the large part, actually since retiring from his responsibilities 2017. For those stressing, simply understand that Prince Philip’s motives for residing at Wood Farm do not return to any type of feud with his spouse! In accordance with Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of imperial magazine Majesty and writer of Prince Philip Revealed: A person of his Century, residing in the Sandringham Estate is because the area is much more”comfy” for him at his old age.

Discussing a episode of this podcast”Pod rescue the Queen,” Seward demonstrated that Philip much favors the quiet speed of Norfolk into the palace. “Philip enjoys Norfolk,” she clarified Mirror editor, Zoe Forsey. “There’s a beautiful spot in Norfolk known as Wood Farm at which the Queen and the Royal Family remain when they do not wish to start what they call the’big home,’ the huge home at Sandringham. And Philip enjoys it and it kind of works to get him”

She continued,”It is very little — relatively modest, it would not be little for us, it is a lovely beamed farmhouse, it would not be modest to us but for these, it’s comfy, it is romantic.” In Wood Farm, Seward states Prince Philip could frequently be seen enjoying easier pleasures like reading novels and watching tv –essentially anything that does not render him”surrounded with plenty of footmen and flunkies” as though he’d be in Windsor Castle or the palace.

“I feel that the Queen simply thought he’d be more calm there,” Seward added. “And if someone reaches that wonderful age, she needs him to be more comfortable. Plus it was as straightforward as that.”

It is uncertain how long Philip has invested Wood Farm this season, awarded the royal household’s choice to allow him to combine with the Queen at Windsor Castle at March. He spent the next months quarantining together with the Queen. Even though Express reports the couple parted ways for a brief time following”constraints eased in the summertime,” that the Duke of Edinburgh is currently officially back together with Her Majesty in Windsor as the nation enters its next nationwide lockdown.

