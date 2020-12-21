Why just isn’t The One Present on Television and when will it return?

Lovers of The A single Clearly show will have to go without having their usual correct on Monday, as it is being changed by a documentary on footballer Marcus Rashford.

The 1 Demonstrate ordinarily airs nightly from Monday to Friday on BBC 1, but the sequence is heading off air right until the New Year.

It is not uncommon for Television schedules to blend matters up in excess of the Xmas crack and The 1 Show’s host Alex Jones unveiled on Friday night time that the programme will be using one thing of a hiatus more than the next week or so.

Why is The Just one Demonstrate not on tonight?

The One particular Demonstrate will go on a break as of tonight, with Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Little ones established to air instead at 7pm.

The documentary will follow the Manchester United footballer and his marketing campaign for kids from poorer backgrounds in England to get free of charge foods in the course of the college holiday seasons.

Drawing on his possess experience of going with no food stuff when he was young, Marcus meets and speaks with other households heading through related conditions in order to emphasize the value of cost-free foods becoming offered in the course of the very long university breaks.

When will The One particular Clearly show return to Television set?

The Just one Display is being taken off air right up until the New Calendar year and is set to return to Tv early upcoming year.

Host Alex and fellow presenter Jermaine Jenas will be back to provide viewers up to day tales from throughout the region, with The Just one Display resuming company as regular and airing from Monday to Friday from January 4.

According to the BBC’s web site, Alex will be joined by McFly star Harry Judd on January 8 to existing the exhibit.

Friday’s episode of The A person Present saw Gary Barlow participate in out the demonstrate with a performance of his festive strike Amazing Christmas.

‘A huge Merry Xmas to all our The One particular Present viewers,’ the show’s formal Twitter account tweeted together with of Gary singing.

‘We’ll see you following 12 months! Until then here’s the incredible @GaryBarlow playing us out with ‘Incredible Xmas! and we very significantly hope it is.’

The One particular Present returns to BBC 1 at 7pm on Monday January 4, 2021.

