Why is Keegan-Michael Key Actually Singing in Jingle Jangle?

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
When it comes to film musicals, comic Keegan-Michael Key’s name is not normally the one which springs to mind. But, secret actually went into both graduate and undergraduate faculty for theatre, producing degrees from University of Detroit-Mercy and Penn State University. He once had a job for a singing telegram. Throughout his”19-year detour to humor,” he managed to showcase his vocal abilities on Crucial & Peele. So yes, the sultry vocals of all Gustafson at Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey are now Essential’s. Now you know that he can sing, it is clear you may want to have a look at a number of his additional videos. Regrettably, they are few and far between. Fortunately, there are only enough skits and meeting looks to keep you fulfilled ahead.

