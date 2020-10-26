Why Fans Believe Paris Hilton Saves Her Link to the following Level

A picture says a million words, really…

Paris Hilton is earning her lovers’ hearts race along with her newest Instagram post.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the fact TV character uploaded a photograph of her boyfriend Carter Reum gazing into one another’s eyes and grinning from ear-to-ear.

This was not the only real thing regarding the portrait. The couple’s background appeared just like a Disney princess castle, so which makes this post directly from a fairytale.

Paris’ caption was equally magic. She wrote, “And they lived happily ever after.”

Considering that the Instagram upload, the attractiveness mogul’s countless followers could not help but gush over it. If anything, most theorized that the few took their love to another level with a single consumer reacting,”Are you engaged?”

The other user responded,”Yesss! Think he is the 1 boo! Wedding bells. I am so glad you have hitched.” Someone else remarked using all the heart-eyes emoji,”Can you get married”