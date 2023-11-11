How to Fix It When Your iPhone Has No Service?

There are a few different things that may be wrong if your iPhone suddenly stops receiving or making calls or displays an error message. Possible causes of your service problems include a malfunctioning phone part, an incorrectly set up network, or an issue with your mobile provider’s service plan.

Reasons Why Your iPhone Says ‘No Service’

If your iPhone is displaying a ‘No Service’ or ‘SOS’ alert at the top of the screen, it is probably:

The device is now in airplane mode

Out of range of your provider’s signals at this time

A faulty configuration

There is an issue with your provider.

Oh, we’re going to presume your payment is paid and the carrier hasn’t switched off your connection (it’s happened to us).

How to Fix Your Phone When It Has No Service

Changing the iPhone’s settings or executing other, more involved troubleshooting steps will be avoided in favor of these more straightforward and likely remedies. If those don’t work, you’ll need to look into more complex solutions.

Verify that the phone’s Airplane Mode is not activated. Airplane Mode disables cellular and Wi-Fi service. If the signal strength bars in the top right corner of your iPhone screen disappear and an airplane icon appears instead, you are in Airplane Mode.

Turn mobile data off and back on. Make sure Cellular Data is turned on by going to Settings > Cellular. Turn it off and on again if it’s currently on.

The same effect may be achieved by repeatedly toggling Airplane Mode on and off.

Verify that you are in a serviceable location. You might not get reception if you’re in a basement, tunnel, or out in the middle of nowhere. The bars indicating the strength of the signal may be found at the top right of the screen.

The phone must be restarted. Restarting your iPhone will prompt it to request a fresh connection from your carrier, just like turning on Airplane Mode would.

Read More: Best Wireshark Alternatives for Android

If you’re experiencing poor reception, Wi-Fi Calling can help. Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone if you frequently experience spots with a weak signal or none at all, such as at home. If your new home or apartment is located in an area where your wireless service is unavailable, this is a fantastic option for you to consider.

You may use your iPhone regularly even if you live in a mobile phone signal dead zone by investing in a signal booster for your house. Signal enhancers are available from shops, as well as most cellular operators.

Make sure there is no new carrier setting. Updates released by carriers can sometimes break a device’s cellular connection. If you recently updated your iPhone, you may experience disruptions in service.

It’s time to reset the network. It’s possible that your iPhone’s settings became corrupted, preventing you from using cellular data. Bring it back to its original settings.

Take out the SIM card and put a new one in. Damage to or improper insertion of the SIM card might render it inoperable. To clean it, just blow on it or wipe it with a cotton swab or cloth, and then replace it after checking for damage.

Check with your carrier. If you still can’t get a signal, call your mobile provider and inquire about local outages, service plan issues, and possible device blocking.

Send your iPhone to Apple to be serviced. If you’ve exhausted all other options, call Apple to see if they can help you fix your iPhone.

Read More: How to Fix It When Your iPhone Has No Service?

FAQ

Can water damage to an iPhone be repaired?

An iPhone may be dried and fixed by taking off the cover, shaking off the water, and wiping it down with a dry towel. Take out the SIM card and store the phone somewhere dry. Putting the iPhone in rice or a silica gel package is another option. The newer iPhones are better able to withstand water damage.

How do I fix the charging port on an iPhone?

If your iPhone isn’t charging properly, try giving the port a good cleaning. You should have Apple or a professional repair service look at it. You may also try using compressed air, a toothpick, or a hand-held vacuum to dislodge the particles, although this is not something Apple recommends.

How do I fix an iPhone screen?

You should take your iPhone to a repair shop to have the screen replaced. Repairing an iPhone screen is best done by Apple or a qualified third party. A warranty, AppleCare, or insurance policy is preferable. See if you can get a reduced-price upgrade to the newest version.