Why do pagans rejoice the shortest working day of the 12 months?

It was regular to give presents of imitation fruit (a image of fertility), dolls (symbolic of the custom made of human sacrifice), and candles (reminiscent of the bonfires historically involved with pagan solstice celebrations).

The Saturnalia would degenerate into a 7 days-prolonged orgy of debauchery and crime – offering increase to the modern use of the term ‘saturnalia’, which means a time period of unrestrained license and revelry. A mock ‘king’ was even picked from a group of slaves or convicts and was permitted to behave as he happy for 7 times (until his eventual ritual execution).

The poet Catullus regarded it to be “the ideal of days.”

Yalda

Yalda or Shab-e Chelleh (‘night of forty’) is an Iranian pageant celebrated on the “longest and darkest night of the year,” i.e. the night time of the Northern Hemisphere’s wintertime solstice.

Every year, on the date of the Winter season solstice, Iranians rejoice the arrival of winter season, the renewal of the sunlight and the victory of light-weight around darkness on Yalda Night.

Ancient Iranians considered that the dawning of each calendar year is marked with the re-emergence or rebirth of the sunshine, an event which falls on the first working day of the thirty day period of Dey in the Iranian calendar (December 21).

On this day, the sun was salvaged from the claws of the devil, which is represented by darkness, and gradually spread its rays all more than the globe to symbolise the triumph of excellent more than evil. Spouse and children customers get jointly (most typically in the dwelling of the eldest member) and keep awake all night prolonged in Yalda.

Pomegranate, watermelon and dried nuts are served as a tradition and classic poetry and outdated mythologies are go through in the accumulating.

It is believed that having watermelons on the evening of Chelleh will be certain the overall health and well-staying of the specific throughout the months of summertime by protecting him from falling target to excessive heat or disorder.

In Khorasan, there is a belief that whoever eats carrots, pears, pomegranates, and inexperienced olives will be guarded in opposition to the hazardous bite of bugs, primarily scorpions. Having garlic on this night guards one particular from pains in the joints.

Obtaining a ‘Hafez reading’ from the e book of excellent Persian poet Shamsu d-Din Muhammad Hafez-e Shirazi is also practiced.

A further personalized done in selected parts of Iran on the night of Chelleh includes youthful engaged couples. The males ship an edible arrangement containing 7 types of fruits and a wide variety of presents to their fiancees on this night.

In some spots, the female and her loved ones return the favour by sending gifts again for the young person.

Central Asian countries this sort of as Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and some Caucasian states this sort of as Azerbaijan and Armenia share the similar custom as well and celebrate Yalda Night annually at this time of the calendar year.

Feast of Juul

The Feast of Juul (the place we get the time period ‘Yule’ from at this time of year) was a pre-Christian festival noticed in Scandinavia at the time of the December solstice.

Folks would gentle fires to symbolise the warmth and light of the returning sunshine and a Juul (or Xmas) log was brought in and dropped in the fireplace as a tribute to the Norse god Thor.

The Yule Log normally was an entire tree, meticulously preferred and brought into the household with excellent ceremony and often, the most significant close of the log would be positioned into the fireplace hearth, though the relaxation of the tree stuck out into the space.

The log would be lit from the remains of the past year’s log which had been thoroughly stored away and normally slowly but surely fed into the hearth by means of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Custom dictated that the re-lighting procedure was carried out by somebody with clear palms.

The log was burned until finally nothing but ash remained. The ashes were then collected and both strewn on the fields as fertiliser each individual night till Twelfth Night time or kept as a attraction and or as medication.