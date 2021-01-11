Why Dixie D’Amelio Deleted Twitter Account

“Hate me but speak about every single go I make… alright?”

Dixie D’Amelio has officially deleted her Twitter account right after garnering almost 5 million followers on the social media app.

“Goodbye Twitter… it was pleasurable,” the 19-calendar year-previous TikTok feeling wrote in her final Tweet right before turning her public account darkish.

On the very same day of D’Amelio’s exit off Twitter, Donald Trump’s own Twitter account was banned, leading fans to speculate no matter if or not she did it in guidance of the 45th President.

You people today are truly hoping much too challenging to cancel the D’amelio’s, mostly Dixie. Failed to you presently hear her say that she is not a trump supporter!! Won’t be able to you settle for that you are not able to get clout from her or her relatives. @dixiedamelio is not a trump supporter. It’s not 2020 is 2021!!!!!!! — tae time (@MeMxngo) January 9, 2021

“Is @dixiedamelio leaving twitter bc Trump did?? which is what I’ve heard assist,” a single follower wrote on Twitter. D’Amelio swiftly responded declaring, “like no, wtf.”

The “Naughty Listing” singer took to her Instagram Tale to distinct the air and wrote: “I don’t f****** assistance Trump. ‘I’ve stated it 100 f****** times… the motive I deleted Twitter was for the reason that I devote way also a lot time looking through hate… my timing was just dreadful lol.”

D’Amelio posted an supplemental IG story and said, “Hate me but speak about just about every transfer I make… okay?”

Dixie has however to clarify no matter whether or not she’ll return to Twitter in the coming months, but it truly is very clear to say that no issue exactly where the D’Amelio sisters share their written content, their affect is plentiful.

Dixie and Charli have a whopping 153.4 million merged TikTok followers, and accumulated over 11.2 billion likes on the social media application and will shortly be gracing Television screens all across The united states with their 2021 debut fact Tv collection “The D’Amelio Clearly show.”

