With their pink feathers, extensive necks, and even for a longer time legs there’s no denying that flamingos are some certainly magnificent birds.

It’s why we are obsessed with flamingo confront masks, pool inflatables, and plastic yard ornaments.

But what makes our favorite stylish feathery pals these kinds of a shiny pink?

Why are flamingos pink?

Irrespective of being recognised for becoming a rosy hue, while, flamingos are not usually pink.

They are born a significantly much more drab grey, and progressively change pink because of to their diet plan – proving you actually are what you eat.

Flamingos in the wild consume blue-environmentally friendly algae and brine shrimp, equally of which have a chemical named canthaxanthin.

In zoos this chemical is added to the meals provided to the birds – most likely the readers would not be so forthcoming for people grey feathers.

Canthaxanthin is also an component employed in certain manufacturers of sausage. But really don’t worry – you would need to have to consume a lot of sausages to convert you flamingo pink.

Even a flamingo egg yolk is pink, and some scientists consider their pores and skin has been stained far too.

In the course of the mating procedure, the birds – the two male and female – will flush a further pink to show they’re all set to breed.

Although flamingos are very cool to seem at and seem to be delicate, they’re a prehistoric and hardy chicken believed to have arrived about the time that dinosaurs went extinct, and have remained reasonably unchanged considering the fact that then.

