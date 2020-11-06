Entertainment

Why Are COVID-19 Death Counts Down?

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Dr. Armand Dorian, who talked about the recent dip in deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Dorian explained it is likely because “we are treating it better… The strain that is out now is probably not as deadly… The people who are getting infected are the younger crowd, who are more apt to not get significantly ill, so that skews the numbers.”

Dr. Dorian also talked about the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine, and the possibility that President Trump could fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

