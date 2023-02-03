Alison Brie Shares the Reasons Why She Continuously Falls in Love with Husband Dave Franco!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wrote the new romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know, which stars Brie and is directed by Franco. Brie says of him, “He’s amazing.”

Alison Brie says in the new issue of PEOPLE that it makes her proud to see her “amazing” husband Dave Franco at work.

“He’s amazing,” says Brie, who has worked with Franco a few times. They were in The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist in 2017 and he directed her in the thriller The Rental, which came out in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, they also wrote’ Somebody I Used to Know, a new romantic comedy starring Brie and directed by Franco. In 2021, they were finally able to film it, and Brie says she loved seeing him behind the camera.

She says, “I’ve always known that he’s a very kind, honest, and curious person, but seeing him work as a director and how he works with the crew makes me fall in love with him all over again every time.” “I know it sounds cheesy,” she said.

“He just really likes working with other people on movies, and I think he brings out the best in everyone around him. He also lets them do their own thing, shine, and own every department,” she says. “And it gives the set such a great vibe.”

What Was the Movie Plot that Made Her Fall in Love All Over Again

In the movie, Brie plays Ally, a reality TV show producer from a big city. When she goes back to her hometown in Washington, she runs into her ex-boyfriend Sean, who is played by Jay Ellis from the TV show “Insecure.” As she starts to feel something again, she finds out that he’s going to marry the free-spirited Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons).

Even though the premise sounds like something you’ve heard before, this is not a rehash of a Hallmark movie. There is adult humor, pot smoking, and a scene on a golf course where Brie’s character streaks. “We have fun messing around with rom-com tropes and trying to take them in unexpected directions,” says Brie.

From Where the Movie Idea Came?

Before the pandemic, she and Franco went to see her husband’s family in Palo Alto, California, where he grew up. This trip gave them an idea for a movie. “That’s when we came up with the idea. We kind of just talked about being back in your hometown and “the one that got away.” We also talked about how people forget about relationships and breakups and why that happens “she says.

Then, a few months later, when the pandemic hit, they got to work. “For the first two weeks, we really dug in,” she says. They got a draught done, but Brie says it was “s——y.”

After many months, several rewrites, and a lot of feedback from friends (“everyone was quarantined, so they didn’t have any excuses not to read it,” says Brie), the couple finished the delightfully cheeky movie.

They are already working together on their next project. She says, “I’m really happy with the work I’m doing.” “My marriage makes me very happy. This is one of the best times of my life.”

Somebody I Used to Know comes out on Prime all over the world on February 10.

